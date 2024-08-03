With ice cream in his veins, Royce Lewis continues to shine

Royce Lewis has 29 career HR



only players with MORE in their first 101 career games:



Mark McGwire: 37

Cody Bellinger: 34

Pete Alonso: 33

Gary Sánchez: 33

Rudy York: 33

José Abreu: 31

Ryan Braun: 31

Aaron Judge: 31

Yordan Alvarez: 30

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 30 https://t.co/FGr5DK6oZp