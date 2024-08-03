With ice cream in his veins, Royce Lewis continues to shine
Royce Lewis was glad to be back home Friday night for the first time in over a week, and he gave the announced crowd of 30,801 at Target Field in Minneapolis plenty of reason for excitement.
Lewis' first two at-bats consisted of a two-run homer and a two-run double, and the Twins later plated six runs in the eighth inning to pull away from the Chicago White Sox in a 10-2 victory.
Lewis was able to get ahold of a slider left over the plate — a similar pitch to one he fouled off earlier in the at-bat — from White Sox starter Davis Mills, sending it 409 feet into left field for his 12th homer of the year and an early 2-0 Twins lead. Lewis followed up with a two-run double in the third inning that put the Twins back ahead, 4-2. He went 2 for 4 overall, also drawing a walk in his third at-bat.
“I’ll take it every day, that’d be great,” Lewis said of his start. “It’s just part of the game. I think (I) just got some pitches that I think he left over the middle of the plate a little bit more than he wanted to. Looked at the video, looked like he wanted to go away and then kind of missed over the middle. And we’re professional hitters, that’s what we’re supposed to do.”
Lewis has been doing his job as a professional hitter quite well in his still very young Major League Baseball career, posting numbers that put him in pretty exclusive territory.
In 101 career games, Lewis has 29 home runs. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, only 10 players have recorded more home runs in their first 101 games: Mark McGwire (37), Cody Bellinger (34), Pete Alonso (33), Gary Sanchez (33), Rudy York (33), Jose Abreu (31), Ryan Braun (31), Aaron Judge (31), Yordan Alvarez (30) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (30). Pretty good company for Lewis.
It also appears Lewis' torrid start has caught the attention of the league. Lewis took slightly longer than usual to meet with media members following Friday's victory, which he said was due to him being pulled for a drug test. Lewis said the drug tests have been quite frequent throughout the season but quipped that "all they're going to find in these veins is ice cream."
Lewis has been productive both at third base and designated hitting, where he was slotted Friday night. Lewis said he learned a lot about how to approach designated hitting from the likes of Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton, which has helped him thrive in the role — a role he's grown to enjoy.
"I mean, I'm too young to say this, but it's nice (to DH)," Lewis said. "It's just good for the future if you sign a long-term contract, now you know I can play till I'm 45 because I could just go up there and hit."
And when Lewis is DHing and he's not up to bat, it allows him to just enjoy the game.
"Honestly the easiest thing is just become a fan. Like when I'm not hitting, I'm just becoming a fan and watching the game that I love because it's what I used to do with my dad and my mom every day whenever they would take me," Lewis said. "It makes it more fun."