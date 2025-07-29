With Paddack gone, Twins calling up new pitcher for MLB debut Tuesday
The Twins trading Chris Paddack (and Randy Dobnak) to the Tigers on Monday created a vacancy in their starting pitching rotation, which has already been hit by a wave of injuries this season.
The plan appears to be clear. According to multiple reports, the Twins are calling up Pierson Ohl from Triple-A St. Paul to fill Paddack's spot and make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the Red Sox. He'll presumably be the bulk pitcher in a bullpen game.
Then, on Wednesday, it sounds like Bailey Ober will make his return to the big leagues after a couple rehab starts for the Saints. Ober last pitched for the Twins on June 28. Following another awful start to cap a historically bad month, he landed on the IL.
Ohl has been one of the most impressive pitchers in the Twins' minor league system this year. The 25-year-old has a 2.17 ERA over 66.1 innings across three different levels. He's struck out 79 batters and walked only 10.
A 14th-round pick out of Grand Canyon in 2021, Ohl was solid in his first two full seasons of pro ball, rising up to Double-A Wichita in 2023. He took a step back last season, when he had a 4.68 ERA for Wichita, but Ohl bounced back in a big way this year. He was outstanding in Double-A, earned a promotion to St. Paul, and pitched well in his first seven Triple-A games. Now, in part due to roster circumstances, he's set to make his big-league debut.
Ohl hasn't thrown more than four innings in a game this season, so it would make sense if he's used as a bulk guy behind at least one opener on Tuesday. That's the plan the Twins have used previously with Travis Adams, who was sent back to St. Paul on Monday.
With Pablo Lopez and David Festa out for at least a couple weeks, Ohl could stick around with the Twins for a bit if he pitches well.
Here's what the rotation appears to look like at the moment:
- Tuesday vs. Red Sox: Pierson Ohl (as bulk pitcher)
- Wednesday vs. Red Sox: Bailey Ober
- Friday at Guardians: Zebby Matthews
- Saturday at Guardians: Joe Ryan
- Sunday at Guardians: Simeon Woods Richardson