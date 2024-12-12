With trade buzz rising, Scott Boras says Carlos Correa is 'happy' with Twins
Despite recent trade buzz, there is "no expectation" that the Twins will move star shortstop Carlos Correa this offseason, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune.
"The speculation surrounding Correa’s availability was overblown this week, club officials indicated, as they continue to emphasize they are not doing anything more than their normal due diligence when asked about any of their best players. They have no desire to shop Correa despite their own payroll limitations, which they’ve communicated to teams."
Here's what agent Scott Boras had to say when asked if Correa — who has a no-trade clause in his deal — is happy with the Twins' direction, via Nightengale: "The last time I talked to him, he told me the fishing was good. So, yeah, he’s happy there."
Correa has embraced Minnesota in the three seasons since joining the Twins in March 2022. What was originally expected to be a one-year relationship turned into a six-year deal in January 2023 after huge contracts with the Giants and Mets didn't come to fruition due to medical concerns.
The Twins have yet to make any moves in an offseason where they need to shed salary just to get down to what's expected to be a self-imposed $130 million payroll limit for the second consecutive year. Correa is set to make $36 million in 2025, so trading him would obviously free up significant space, but the Twins moving their best player and clubhouse leader would complicate their path to relevance in the American League next season. Other logical trade candidates include Chris Paddack, Christian Vazquez, and Willi Castro.
Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey has said that the team is open to getting creative with trade ideas this offseason, but that it would take a "high bar" to have any conversations about Correa or other top players on the roster.
Correa, 30, hit .310 with 14 home runs and a .905 OPS in 86 games in 2024. He was limited by injuries, but made his third All-Star team and was Minnesota's best player when he was on the field.
Barring any surprise trades this winer, the Twins will have a chance to win the AL Central in 2025 if they can get decent health from Correa, Byron Buxton, Royce Lewis, and their starting pitching rotation.
The MLB winter meetings in Dallas wrapped up on Wednesday.