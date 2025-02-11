You can now sign up for Twins TV: What you need to know
Twins fans can now officially buy the new Twins TV package to stream Twins games – without blackouts – live or on demand for the entire 2025 regular season.
It has been known for about a month that the price for streaming the Twins will be $99.99 for the year or $19.99 per month. Games will be available via cable, satellite and streaming providers through MLB's direct-to-consumer option, but Twins.TV will be the place to sign up.
Twins TV is available to fans in all of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and part of western Wisconsin.
Twins TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, LG, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung, Xbox, Xumo, and the MLB App on Apple and Android devices. There will be no Twins games broadcast on the FanDuel Sports Network or any Diamond Sports Group channel in 2025.
Twins TV will be available on satellite and cable providers that have carried Twins games in the past, but more details on access via cable and satellite access will be announced later this offseason.
Twins Spring Training starts on Feb. 22, and fans will be able to watch those games for free through Twins TV. You will have to create a username and password, but no card will be required to watch those games.