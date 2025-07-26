Zebby Matthews delivers gem in Twins' win over Nationals
Twins RHP Zebby Matthews was back in action for the second time since his return from injury on Friday, and he delivered arguably his best performance at the MLB level.
Matthews was out of the Twins' lineup from June 4 to July 19 with a right shoulder strain. After a poor performance against the Rockies last week, Minnesota's former highly-regarded pitching prospect has come back with a bang with an impressive outing against the Nationals.
Related: Twins trade rumors: Duran or Jax on the move? 4 others 'widely expected' to be dealt
Matthews threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts, and he allowed only two hits. It was his 13th start at the MLB level, but his first with zero earned runs. It marked only the second time he went at least six innings since making his debut last season.
Now 25 years old, Matthews finally showed on Friday night why he was regarded as one of the Twins' top pitching prospects. He had a 6.69 ERA in nine starts last season, but his performance should finally provide some confidence.
Minnesota's pitching staff was able to continue the shutout against the Nationals. Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran relieved Matthews with three straight dominant innings, and they allowed only three total hits as a pitching staff.
Byron Buxton drove in Minnesota's lone run the fifth inning, and it was enough to pickup a 1-0 win over Washington. The Twins will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. CT against the Nationals with less than a week before a pivotal trade deadline.