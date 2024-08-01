Trevor Plouffe: Derek Falvey 'was trying to get things done'
The Minnesota Twins have been sharply criticized after failing to make a splash before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, but former Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe, who now works sparingly as an analyst on Bally Sports North, says it wasn't for a lack of effort from Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.
"I was talking to Derek Falvey throughout this whole process and he was trying to get things done, but I just don't think there was a lot of really impact players," Plouffe said Thursday on the SKOR North Twins Show.
Minnesota was reportedly in the market starting pitching but the top names on the market were Detroit's Jack Flaherty and Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox. According to Dan Hayes of The Athletic, the White Sox entertained the idea of trading Fedde to the Twins but the conversation never really started because the Sox wanted one of the Twins' top prospects — Walker Jenkins, Brooks Lee or Emmanuel Rodriguez — and they weren't interested in fellow standout prospect Luke Keaschall.
"[Jack Flaherty] was never going to come," Plouffe said, adding about Fedde: "I just don't think that was ever going to happen."
"It just wasn't going to happen," Plouffe continued. "I think most Twins fans, or anyone that's really followed the Twins closely, they knew that this was going to be an uneventful trade deadline."
In the end, the only move the Twins made was trading minor leaguer Jay Harris to Toronto for right-handed reliever Trevor Richards.