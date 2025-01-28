Twins connected to Dylan Cease? 'There's nothing going on'
We've reached the point of the Minnesota Twins offseason where the biggest news is a report saying they're not doing anything of substance.
According to KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson, the speculation that the Twins might be able to trade for Dylan Cease is nothing of substance.
"There's nothing going on on Dylan Cease," Wolfson said Tuesday on SKOR North. "There just isn't. It could change, I guess. Right? Never say never."
Dan Hayes, who covers the Twins for The Athletic, first reported Minnesota's alleged interested in Cease, who is due to make $13.7 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent. The Padres are reportedly looking to shed salary and moving Cease before the season seems plausible.
Multiple reports say the asking price for Cease is extremely high. On top of that, Hayes has said the Twins view top prospects Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall as untouchable. If Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller is asking for the moon, then those are three names that he's probably interested in and if Minnesota won't budge, there might be nothing more than speculation to talk about.
If the Twins don't trade for Cease, they appear destined to enter the 2025 season with the same starting rotation as last season. Pablo Lopez will start on Opening Day and be followed by Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and two of Simeon Woods Richardson, David Festa, Chris Paddack and Zebby Matthews.
Even though Wolfson isn't hearing anything connecting the Twins to Cease, he does say they are still in the market for a lefty reliever or a right-handed corner outfield/first base bat.
"They're still working it. Just sit back and wait. Eventually a move is going to happen. I still think they are going to sign a free agent to a major-league contract," he said, "but we're very much in a wait-and-see mode with the Twins."
The Twins have not signed anyone to a major-league contract since the end of last season.