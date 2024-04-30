Buxton and Kepler strike late in Twins comeback win in Chicago
The hits may have dried up but the Twins kept their winning streak alive, extending it to eight games after Monday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.
Minnesota connected on just four hits Monday night in Chicago as pitching took center stage, with a Carlos Santana home run and some late fireworks by Byron Buxton and Max Kepler enough to get them over the line.
Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa made his return to the diamond since a right intercostal strain put him on the injured list April 12. Unfortunately for Twins fans Correa was rendered ineffective, going 0-for-4 at the plate, striking out twice.
Twins starter Joe Ryan got hit around early, allowing two runs before recording an out in the opening frame. Santana responded a half inning later with his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field to level the game at two-a-piece.
A pitching duel broke out over the next six innings, with both teams allowing just four hits and no runs heading into the ninth inning.
White Sox starter Garrett Crochet retired 11 straight batters, striking out five before he was pulled after the fifth inning. Joe Ryan and Brock Stewart combined to put down 11 straight Chicago batters from the bottom of the fourth through the bottom of the seventh inning.
But the Twins struck in the top of the ninth when Byron Buxton connected on a lead-off double. Five pitches later Max Kepler broke the deadlock with an RBI single to drive in the speedster.
The White Sox proceeded to get runners on first and third with two out in the bottom of the ninth, before Caleb Theilbar struck out Korey Lee to seal the win.