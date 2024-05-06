Can the Twins keep playing Manuel Margot? Who could replace him?
After acquiring outfielder Manuel Margot via trade in the offseason, Margot has struggled to find his groove with the Twins in his first season with the franchise.
Margot, 29, was acquired by the Twins in a Feburary trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside shortstop prospect Rayne Doncon for shortstop prospect Noah Miller. He was expected to be the backup center fielder behind Byron Buxton, a position that's become valuable given his injury history.
Last season, Margot compiled a .294 batting average with 38 RBIs and four home runs in 311 at-bats, so it seemed like a low-risk speculative add, but this season, he has career lows in batting average (.172), slugging percentage (.241) and OPS (.499). He has been a near-everyday player with 58 at-bats on the year.
He has not been the Twins' second option at center field; instead it has been rookie Austin Martin. nd since Buxton's return to the IL, Margot has likely slid to fourth on the depth chart behind Martin and Willi Castro. He was brought in as a field specialist, so the fact that he's not even able to contribute in that area is concerning.
DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
Margot wasn't mentioned as an option from Twins manager Rocco Baldelli to replace Buxton after he was put on the shelf last week, opening the door for a player like DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to make the jump to the big leagues.
In 29 games this season, the 26-year-old Keirsey has compiled a .293 batting average with four home runs and 26 RBIs in Triple-A St. Paul. A noted speedster and impressive fielder, giving him a chance could potentially make sense.