ESPN lists Max Kepler as most likely Twins player to be traded
The Twins season is off to a horrific start and that's already put some Twins players in the crosshairs as potential trade candidates.
In an article looking at early season trade targets, ESPN's Dave Schoenfeld pinpoints outfielder Max Kepler as the most likely Twin on the trade block.
Kepler was a popular name on the trade market throughout the offseason but a move never materialized for the 31-year-old after the club picked up his option for the 2024 season. He is set to be a free agent this winter.
The season hasn't started well for Kepler. who was batting 1-for-20 before landing on the injured list due to a right knee contusion. He began a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A St. Paul, hitting 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.
Schoenfeld points out previous attempts at buying at the deadline as the big reason for potentially moving Kepler.
"Last season they were one game up on Cleveland and only traded Jorge Lopez for Dylan Floro a few days before the deadline," wrote Schoenfeld. "Perhaps they were still feeling the sting of 2022, when they traded away Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Yennier Cano, Cade Povich, Ian Hamilton and Gipson-Long -- all useful major leaguers except for Povich (who is Baltimore's top pitching prospect) for a bunch of players who are no longer on the team. And they finished 78-84 that season. That was a perfect example of going for it gone wrong."
Then there is the payroll aspect. Twins management went about significantly cutting payroll this offseason after winning the AL Central and claiming their first playoff victory in 20 years.
"Let's just throw out Kepler's name since he's heading into free agency, and the Twins might want to save a couple million bucks," continued Schoenfeld.
The historically slow start at the plate has a chance to turn around over the next few weeks but if it doesn't, teams across the majors will start circling the Twins as potential sellers.