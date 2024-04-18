Upcoming schedule gives slumping Twins chance to get on track
Starting the season with six wins in 17 games is not what the Minnesota Twins had in mind for the 2024 schedule, but that's their reality amid putrid hitting and a barrage of injuries to key players.
It might feel like time to panic, but as two-time World Series champion manager Tom Kelly used to say, you can't truly judge a team until they've played 50 games during the 162-game grind. As we mentioned in a previous story about Minnesota's terrible hitting, it's ugly, but early – and the upcoming schedule could be just what the Twins need to get back on track.
Starting Friday, the Twins host the Detroit Tigers (10-8) for three games this weekend and then play seven of the next ten against the White Sox (3-15), with three games in L.A. against the Angels between the two Chicago series.
Minnesota has had a rough go of it after winning two of three in Kansas City and splitting two in Milwaukee to start the season. Since starting 3-2 they've gone 3-9 while facing some really good pitchers without Royce Lewis, Max Kepler and Carlos Correa in the lineup for most of the games.
How many teams are going to put up big offensive numbers against the likes of Tanner Bibee, James Paxton, Tyler Glasnow, Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty and Grayson Rodriguez? Those are six of the last 12 starting pitchers the Twins have faced and they've lost each of those games while scoring a combined 12 runs (two runs per game).
While they have to face Flaherty and the Tigers again on Friday, they won't see Skubal this weekend. That bodes well for their chances to win a home series against Detroit.
The White Sox are not good. They've scored an MLB low 38 runs this season so the Twins may just have to hit a little bit to take that series, perhaps even sweep. They are lined up to face White Sox 24-year-old lefty Garrett Crochet next Wednesday. He's been good with 31 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.
There's a decent chance that the Twins won't have to face Angels ace Reid Detmers (30 strikeouts in 22.2 innings), which would make that series April 26-28 more winnable.
Minnesota's lineup will eventually get healthier. Their pitching has been solid with the exception of a couple of bullpen blunders (also not healthy) and some rough starts by Louie Varland and Chris Paddack. But eventually the weather will warm up, the matchups won't be as daunting and the bats will come around.
For now, hold off on hitting the panic button for a bit longer...