Twins pay tribute to Jorge Polanco in his return to Target Field
Jorge Polanco was back at Target Field again Monday night, just in a different jersey.
Returning to face his old team in Minneapolis for the first time since the Twins traded him to the Seattle Mariners in late January, Polanco greeted his former teammates and voiced his excitement about getting to eat at Fogo de Chao once again. Before the Twins and Mariners met for the first of a four-game series Monday night, the Twins displayed a tribute to Polanco on the videoboard.
Former Twins teammates were also excited to see Polanco again. Royce Lewis told reporters Polanco was the "best teammate ever" and that he sent him a text ahead of his return to Target Field.
"It was a bummer for me personally (when Polanco was traded) just because of the person he is to me," Lewis said. "He was like a great friend, great teammate, great mentor and I obviously miss playing with him, too. I'm really excited for him though. He's in a great spot, and he's having fun, batting third and hitting his homers and just being old Polo, so I love it."
Jose Miranda reiterated that sentiment, saying Polanco was "one of the best teammates I ever had." Miranda said Polanco gave him advice and helped him get the swing of things as a rookie. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he had nothing but positive things to say about Polanco.
"Nothing but great memories, and he was a great player for us for a long, long time," Baldelli said. "And he's awesome. He's an awesome dude and he's awesome in there, so it doesn't get much better than that. You feel lucky when you get a chance to manage and coach and play with guys like that."