Emmanuel Rodriguez Lands Back on IL, Mick Abel Suffers Possible Setback

An incredible start to the 2026 Triple-A season for Twins prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez has been temporarily put on hold. For the seventh time since he made his professional debut five years ago, the slugging outfielder has been placed on the injured list.

The way it happened was rather foolish, given his injury history and how close he seemingly was to earning his first MLB call-up. Last Friday in St. Paul, Rodriguez hit a ground ball to the first baseman and took an unnecessary risk by sliding headfirst into first base to try to beat the pitcher to the bag. He stayed in the game for an inning but exited before his next plate appearance.

Rodriguez was initially deemed to day-to-day with a left thumb sprain. However, his thumb must not have been progressing as anticipated, because he was placed on the 7-day IL on Wednesday evening, five days after suffering the injury.

Prior to getting hurt, Rodriguez had spent most of this season tearing the cover off of baseballs for the Saints. In 25 games, he's slashed .247/.417/.506 (.923 OPS) with six home runs, 18 RBI, and the two hardest-hit balls by any player in the Twins' organization all season. The hope will be that Rodriguez can return at some point in mid-to-late May and pick up right where he left off.

Rodriguez joins top Twins prospect and fellow Saints outfielder Walker Jenkins on the IL, though Jenkins' absence due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder is expected to be a longer one. Injuries have been the only thing to slow down both star outfield prospects in their ascent through Minnesota's minor-league system.

With Jenkins and Rodriguez sidelined, the Twins promoted outfielder Hendry Mendez from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul. Mendez, who was acquired from the Phillies for Harrison Bader last year, had an .857 OPS through 24 games with Wichita this year. He made his Saints debut on Wednesday night and went 1 for 3 with two walks and a two-run single.

Abel suffers possible setback

Twins starting pitcher Mick Abel, who hasn't pitched since April 14 due to right elbow inflammation, may have suffered a setback that could extend his time on the IL. He felt soreness after throwing a simulated bullpen last weekend and received a cortisone shot in his tricep, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. He'll be re-evaluated next Tuesday.

Abel, one of the key pieces the Twins got back at least year's trade deadline, has a 3.98 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched this season. In his last two starts before landing on the IL, he threw a combined 13 scoreless innings with 16 strikeouts and 3 walks, showing off the immense upside he displayed over the course of spring training.