Top Prospect Walker Jenkins Gets Injury News, No Word Yet on Joe Ryan

Walker Jenkins, the top prospect in the Twins' minor-league system, has suffered another unfortunate injury setback.

An MRI on Monday revealed that Jenkins has a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, according to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, who added that Jenkins "will be reevaluated in 10 days to further determine a timeline."

A Grade 2 AC joint sprain typically comes with a recovery of 3-6 weeks, and sometimes longer. Jenkins seems likely to miss at least the rest of May while he recovers, though much of June could also be in danger for the former No. 5 overall pick.

Bummer. This is almost certainly a month-plus injury for Walker Jenkins. https://t.co/G51w5gfiQt — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 4, 2026

Jenkins, who plays for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury after colliding hard with the outfield wall while making a running catch in the sixth inning. He was seen with his left arm in a sling after the game.

Through 25 games and 111 plate appearances with St. Paul this season, Jenkins is hitting .256 with two home runs, five stolen bases, more walks than strikeouts, and a .785 OPS. He got off to a slow start to the season but was heating up with three doubles on Friday and a homer on Saturday.

Jenkins, the No. 11 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, has hit .291 with an .854 OPS in parts of four seasons since the Twins drafted him fifth overall out of high school in 2023. Injuries have been the only thing to slow him down. He missed a chunk of time in 2024 with a hamstring strain and in 2025 with an ankle sprain.

Jenkins will now look to get healthy and return to the Saints' lineup as soon as he can. It's still possible he could make his MLB debut at 21 years old before 2026 is over.

The good news is that fellow top prospects and Saints standouts Emmanuel Rodriguez and Kaelen Culpepper are both considered day-to-day after recent injury scares.

No word yet on Joe Ryan

There's no update yet on Twins ace Joe Ryan, who left Sunday's game in Minneapolis with right elbow soreness after facing just two batters. The team expects to have an update on Ryan on Tuesday.

It could perhaps be considered encouraging that Ryan traveled with the Twins to Washington D.C. on Monday. The Twins and Nationals begin a three-game series on Tuesday night, with Taj Bradley, Bailey Ober, and Simeon Woods Richardson in line to pitch. Ryan's spot in the rotation will come up next on Saturday in Cleveland.

Buxton wins AL player of the week

Twins star centerfielder Byron Buxton has been named the American League Player of the Week after going 10 for 29 with five home runs and two stolen bases during Minnesota's seven-game homestand last week. Buxton has 10 homers in his last 18 games after going 14 games without a long ball to begin his season.

Your AL and NL Players of the Week!



Byron Buxton: 10-for-29 (.345 AVG), 5 HR, 7 RBI

Alec Burleson: 11-for-27 (.407 AVG), 2 HR, 11 RBI pic.twitter.com/g2sPzJmigi — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026