Joe Ryan, Byron Buxton, Josh Bell, and Brooks Lee Rise in Latest Twins Thriller

The Major League Baseball playoffs don't start today, but if they did, the Minnesota Twins would be in the dance as a wild-card team.

Their latest win was a thriller that had a bit of everything, from Joe Ryan pitching a gem to incredible offensive and defensive moments in extra innings of a 5-3, 11-inning victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The end of the game was surreal. The Twins appeared dead in the water as the White Sox had runners at the corners with only one out in the bottom of the 10th inning. With the score tied 2-2 and Munetaka Murakami, who tied the game with his 19th homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning, only needed to avoid a double play to win the game.

That's not what happened. Instead, Murakami hit a hard ground ball to Josh Bell, who was playing just a few feet away from the first base bag. Bell stepped on the bag for the force out, and the runner, Sam Antonacci, was called out for running out of the baseline as he essentially ran for his life towards the outfield grass.

HUGE DOUBLE PLAY BY JOSH BELL!



Chaos erupts at first base. Bell picks the ball off the ground, gets the out at first, then the runner is called out while avoiding the tag.



WOW. This game.#MNTwins | #WhiteSox | #MLB pic.twitter.com/mPMDzpjs3i — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) May 27, 2026

In the 11th, Luke Keaschall singled to put runners at first and third with nobody out. After James Outman struck out, Byron Buxton was called out on strikes on a 3-2 pitch, but he won his ABS challenge for a walk to load the bases. Brooks Lee then called game with a three-run double.

BROOKS LEE DELIVERS! 🚨



CLEARS THE BASES WITH A HUGE DOUBLE DOWN THE RIGHT FIELD LINE!



TWINS TAKE A 5-2 LEAD IN EXTRAS!#MNTwins | #WhiteSox | #MLB pic.twitter.com/SgVfEXsH7c — Talkin' Twins (@TalkinTwins) May 27, 2026

Before the extra-innings drama, it was the Joe Ryan show. The ace right-hander had a shutout going until he gave up a game-tying, two-run homer to Murakami with one out in the eighth inning. Murakami's 19 homers are second in the majors, trailing only Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber, who has 21 long balls.

Ryan has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last ten starts. His 2.94 ERA ranks 18th in the majors and ninth in the American League.

At 27-28, the Twins are a half-game behind the White Sox (27-27) for second place in the American League Central, and just four games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians (32-25). Minnesota and Chicago currently occupy the last two wild cards.

With a win Wednesday night, the Twins can get back to .500 for the first time since they were 12-12 on April 22.