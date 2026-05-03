Joe Ryan Exits Game After 2 Batters Due to Possible Elbow Injury

Just when you think the Minnesota Twins have hit rock bottom with 13 losses in 16 games, they lost No. 1 pitcher Joe Ryan to a potential elbow injury just two batters into Sunday's home game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ryan threw his ninth pitch of the game and immediately motioned to the dugout for the trainers, and he wound up exiting and is under evaluation for an elbow injury.

"When we walked out, he said he just felt something in his elbow, and I think there's some elbow soreness in there. We're getting him evaluated," Twins manager Derek Shelton said on the Prime Video broadcast. "It’s unfortunate, especially this early in the game, but it’s something we’ve got to deal with. Hopefully Joe’s in a good spot."

Ryan missed time during spring training with a sore lower back, but he's avoided arm injuries in his career. Last season, he missed two months with a muscle strain in the back of his shoulder.

Losing Ryan would be brutal at any point, but even more so after the Twins have already lost former All-Star right-hander Pablo Lopez to season-ending Tommy John surgery, and electric rookie right-hander Mick Abel to a sore arm.

Without Ryan, the Twins actually got a good game from the bullpen. Andrew Morris fired 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and veteran lefty Taylor Rogers followed by allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings. Eric Orze and Kody Funderburk cleaned up the seventh and eighth innings without allowing a run.

In the ninth, Justin Topa gave up two runs on four hits, but got out of a jam with a game-ending double play. Before that, he allowed a single, two-run homer, and two more singles to put the tying run at second base with only one out.

The Twins won 4-3 to avoid being swept at home. At 15-20 overall, the Twins get Monday off before hitting the road for six games this week against the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians.

Shockingly, the Twins are only 3 1/2 games out of first place in the American League Central division.