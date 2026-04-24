Ryan Jeffers' Game-Tying Grand Slam, Epic Bat Flip Spoiled By Twins' Bullpen

Joe Ryan gave up two homers early as the New York Mets built a 7-2 lead through five innings, but the Minnesota Twins climbed all the way back, with an epic two-out grand slam and bat flip by Ryan Jeffers tying the game in the eighth inning.

Trailing 7-3, Josh Bell drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Jeffers, who unloaded on an 0-1 fastball and crushed it over the wall in left field to tie the game, 7-7. He flipped his bat and backpedaled towards first base, knowing the ball had no chance to be caught.

Ryan Jeffers GRAND SLAM!



The @Twins tie it in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/Ddc4SeSzn6 — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2026

Despite all of the momentum on their side, Minnesota immediately coughed it up when Anthony Banda and Andrew Morris were destroyed for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Morris started the eighth and gave up two singles while recording two outs. He was pulled with runners at the corners for Banda, who walked Tommy Pham to load the bases and then gave up a bases-clearing double to Bo Bichette.

Down 10-7, the Twins kept clawing in the ninth inning. Brooks Lee and Tristan Gray provided two-out singles, with Lee scoring on Gray's base hit. Byron Buxton then smoked a double to left to put runners at second and third, but Devin Williams struck out Trevor Larnach to end the game.

The Mets had lost 12 consecutive games after Tuesday's loss to the Twins, but they snapped the streak with a win on Wednesday and have now won two in a row against a Minnesota team that is going in the wrong direction.

The Twins started the season 3-6 before winning eight of nine games to improve their record to 11-7. Then they lost four straight, beat the Mets, and have now lost two in a row to fall to 12-13 overall.

Up next is a trip to Tampa to face the Rays Friday through Sunday. Friday's game starts at 6:10 p.m. CT.