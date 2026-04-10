After Opener Fiasco, Pohlads Offer Twins Fans Up to 4 Free Tickets

The Pohlad family is taking one for the team.

On Friday, the owners of the Minnesota Twins announced that fans who had a ticket to the April 3 Home Opener at Target Field will receive a free tickets to the Friday, April 17 game between the Twins and Cincinnati Reds.

Why? It's a show of good faith after a downtown Minneapolis power outage delayed the start of the Home Opener against the Tampa Bay Rays by about an hour.

The free tickets include access to the typical Friday night postgame fireworks show.

"Twins fans showed what true passion looks like on April 3," said Twins Chairman and CEO Tom Pohlad. "While their pregame experience was disrupted, their energy and support never wavered. Our fans made a thrilling Home Opener win one to remember, and we're excited to weclome them back to Target Field - on us - next Friday night as we bring that Opening Day spirit back to the ballpark."

The offier is eligible to those who bought tickets to the Home Opener "directly from" the Twins.

For fans with tickets through "MyTwins Reserved/Choice Members, MyTwins Flex Plan Members, Groups and Hospitality Ticket Purchases

If you're the group of ticket-holders listed below, you will receive an email with a link to redeem up to six complimentary tickets to ANY Twins home game through May 14:

MyTwins Reserved/Choice Members

MyTwins Flex Plan Members

Group and Hospitality Ticket Purchasers

Annual Suite, UnitedHealthcare Champions Club and Delta Sky360 Suite Ticket Members

If you were a single-game ticket buyer to the Home Opener, you'll get an email from the Twins with a link to redeem up to FOUR complimentary tickets to the April 17 game against the Reds.

After starting the season 3-6, the Twins have ignited some hope into the baseball season after a four-game sweep of the division rival Detroit Tigers. Not only did they sweep the Tigers, but they did so against four really talented starting pitchers: Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and Jack Flaherty.

Minnesota (7-6) has a winning record for the first time since they were 36-35 on June 15 last summer. They wound up going 34-67 the rest of the 2025 season.

The Twins will go for five straight wins Friday night when they open a weekend series in Toronto against the defending American League champion Blue Jays. First pitch Friday is set for 6:07 p.m. CT.