Aggressive Running, Worrisome Bullpen Highlight Twins' Win Over Tigers

It was a bumpy finish, but Minnesota held on for an 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, bringing them one win away from a four-game sweep of the defending AL Central champs.

Big start fueled by aggressive running

The Twins scored six runs off Framber Valdez in the first inning, and it wouldn't have been possible if not for Austin Martin's speed when he beat a throw to second base on Luke Keaschall's roller to shortstop. At first blush, Martin was out at second base, with Keaschall beating the relay throw to first. But the second base umpire called Martin safe after his head-first slide beat the throw.

Instead of one out and runners at the corners, the Twins had the bases loaded with nobody out.

Then, Byron Buxton scored on a wild pitch with an aggressive head-first slide into home plate.

The Twins added five more runs on an RBI groundout by Ryan Jeffers, a two-run single from Josh Bell, an RBI double by Matt Wallner, and an RBI single by Royce Lewis. Even then, with two outs, Lewis stole second base against the lefty pitcher.

Two-out hit proved to be the difference

Two-out hitting with runners in scoring position has killed the Twins the past two seasons, but Keaschall, with two outs and Buxton on second base in the fourth inning, ripped a single to center to give the Twins a 7-0 lead. That proved to be the winning hit after Minnesota's bullpen coughed up six runs later in the game.

Lack of high-end arms in bullpen is worrisome

After Bailey Ober fired five shutout innings, he gave up two runs before being pulled with two outs in the sixth inning. Justin Topa got out of the jam, but left-hander Anthony Banda allowed the Tigers back into the game in the seventh inning when he gave up four hits, including a two-run double to Gleyber Torres and an RBI single to Riley Greene.

Shelton pulled Banda for Cole Sands, who promptly gave up a single and then threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score and cut Minnesota's lead to 8-6.

In the eighth, the Twins turned to righty Cody Laweryson, who gave up a double and hit a guy to put two runners on with only one out. He was bailed out when Detroit rookie Kevin McGonigle swung at a 3-0 pitch and popped out in foul territory. Laweryson then struck out Torres on an ABS challenge by Jeffers, who has been excellent at those.

In the ninth, Laweryson got the first out before Kody Funderburk, who might be Minnesota's best reliever (and that's not saying much), struggled with his command and walked Greene and beaned Dillon Dingler.

Another terrifying reality is that nobody in the Twins' bullpen throws hard. After years of Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, and Louis Varland touching 100 mph, none of Minnesota's relievers on Wednesday night threw harder than 94.6 mph (Banda). That's after Ober topped out at 89.2 mph as the starter.

All of this spells trouble in the long run, and puts significant pressure on Minnesota's starters to stay healthy and pitch deep into games.