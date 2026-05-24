Twins Sweep Red Sox at Fenway for First Time in Over 30 Years

The Minnesota Twins are red-hot. A 6-5 win on Sunday afternoon against the Red Sox gave them their first sweep at Fenway Park since 1994, and they're now in sole possession of an American League wildcard spot at 26-27.

After starting the season hot, Minnesota had a slow end to April, but May has been a different story. The Twins' current four-game win streak matches a season-best, which they've done two other times. They've won six of their last seven games.

Friday night was the Byron Buxton show, and Taj Bradley impressed on Saturday. Sunday was more of an all-around team effort. Austin Martin certainly had the best highlight for the game with a tremendous over-the-shoulder catch, as he continues to have a breakout campaign.

This is an Austin Martin appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/gmlPrjw5FH — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 24, 2026

Bailey Ober had some struggles on the mound with seven hits and four earned runs in 5.0 innings of work. It was the Minnesota bullpen that stepped up. Anthony Banda and Eric Orze both did not allow a base runner in one inning each. Taylor Rogers allowed two hits and Yoendrys Gomez allowed one run before Travis Adams came in for the save.

Brooks Lee was the most productive offensive player with two RBIs. Martin added his fourth RBI of the series, while Trevor Larnach and Kody Clemmens both drove in one run as well. Things got dicey with Gomez in the ninth inning, but Minnesota never trailed all game on Sunday.

Back in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Royce Lewis continued to dominate in Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday. He hit his fourth home run in four games since being optioned on Thursday. He has clearly regained his confidence, and the Twins will need to decide how much longer he will play in the minors.

Evergreen tweet. Royce Lewis AGAIN. Since being optioned he has now homered in 3 of the 4 games. He has four home runs during that time. This one 109.5 mph and travels 441 feet. pic.twitter.com/s6qZXLKLi7 — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) May 24, 2026

After a few tough weeks, Minnesota has somehow brought itself back into the playoff picture. As of Sunday evening, the Twins are in sole possession of the third wildcard spot in the American League at 26-27. That record would put them in a tie for seventh in the wildcard race in the National League, but they fortunately do not play in that league.

The Twins are in third place in the AL Central, and they're five games behind the first-place Guardians. It's clear that their division and league are having down years, but Minnesota is also playing some of its best baseball of the season. They will look to keep things going with a four game series against the White Sox in Chicago, starting on Monday afternoon.