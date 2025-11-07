Former Twins pitcher reportedly joins Derek Shelton's coaching staff
The new bullpen coach for the Minnesota Twins is LaTroy Hawkins, according to Bobby Nightengale Jr. of the Minnesota Star Tribune.
"LaTroy Hawkins will be the Twins bullpen coach next season," Nightengale reported on X Thursday evening. "Great get for Derek Shelton’s first staff in Minnesota, landing the 21-year MLB veteran."
Shelton was hired as the 15th manager in Twins history last week. On Tuesday, when he was introduced to the media by the Twins, Shelton indicated that his coaching staff would be a mix of ex-manager Rocco Baldelli's staff and new names that he'll bring in on his own.
“I think there will be members of the coaching staff that stay, and I think there will be some adjustments,” Shelton said. “Every time a new manager comes in, there’ll be adjustments. I think the one thing that people look at is, because I worked for a year for Roc, [they think] this is my group of guys. Roc hired his own staff. … So when people come in, there’s always going to be adjustments. There’s adjustments within staffs when the manager stays the same. So I think we will look to build the best staff that we have using all skill sets."
Hawkins, who played 21 years in the majors, including with the Twins from 1995 to 2003, has been a part-time analyst in the Twins' broadcast booth in recent seasons. He's also served as a special assistant in the Twins' baseball operations department since 2016.
Two members of Baldelli's staff are already reportedly gone. Bench coach Jayce Tingler is headed to the San Francisco Giants, and assistant bench coach Hank Conger won't be retained by Shelton, according to Dan Hayes.
That leaves to-be-determined statuses for pitching coach Pete Maki, hitting coach Matt Borgschulte, third base coach Tommy Watkins, and first base coach Ramon Borrego, among many others.