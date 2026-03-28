Royce Lewis Blast, Strong Pitching Propel Twins to First Win of 2026

For the first time in 2026, the Twins are in the win column. Six pitchers combined to hold the Orioles to one run and Royce Lewis delivered the big blow on offense in a 4-1 Minnesota victory at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon, evening up the first series of the new campaign.

Taj Bradley got the start for the Twins and pitched around some trouble in an impressive season debut. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings, piling up nine strikeouts against a good Baltimore lineup. Lewis gave the Twins the lead with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and five relievers combined to go 4.2 scoreless innings to seal the win.

It was a fitting first start of the year for Bradley, who showcased his remarkable raw stuff while also struggling with command and times and laboring through multiple innings. The top of the first was a microcosm of his day. He struck out the first two batters he faced, then loaded the bases on a single and two walks before escaping with another strikeout on his 33rd pitch of the frame.

Taj Bradley | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Orioles pushed a run across on a pair of hits against Bradley in the second, but he struck out Gunnar Henderson to limit the damage. And he bounced back with an incredible third inning in which he struck out the side, including a beautiful 99.6 MPH fastball to Adley Rutschman — the fastest pitch thrown by a Twins starter in the Statcast era.

Taj Bradley, K'ing the Side in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/rJeILGx4e2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 28, 2026

In the top of the fourth, Byron Buxton's speed created the tying run. He beat out an infield hit that was overturned on review, tagged and went to second on a fly ball to center, got to third on a failed pickoff throw, and then scored on a shallow sacrifice fly to left field from Josh Bell.

One inning later, the Twins struck with their first home run of the season. No. 8 hitter Royce Lewis, who was pinch-hit for in the ninth inning on Thursday, crushed a Kyle Bradish fastball down the left-field line for a two-run homer to put Minnesota up 3-1. If Lewis can get going early this season, it would be huge for the Twins' lineup.

Bradley finished his day with his ninth strikeout to begin the bottom of the fifth, then exited after 92 pitches (only 58 of which were strikes). He generated 15 swings and misses.

The Twins' bullpen made it dicey at times but did not allow a run. Anthony Banda escaped a jam in the fifth with a strikeout of Samuel Basallo. Eric Orze then escaped an even bigger jam in the sixth — one that Kody Funderburk helped create — by striking out Henderson on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and two down. Orze, Justin Topa, and Cole Sands locked down the final three innings without allowing a hit.

Minnesota tacked on a fourth run in the seventh on a two-out single from Kody Clemens. Scoring the run was Lewis, who had walked and stolen second to move into scoring position.

The Twins will look to win the first series of the season on Sunday when Bailey Ober takes the mound opposite Shane Baz at 12:35 p.m. central.