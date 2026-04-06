Twins Fans Already Clamoring For Top Hitting Prospects to Be Called Up
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Nine games into the season, the Twins' offense has barely registered a pulse. They're 3-6 and have been held to a single run in four of those losses, including each of their last two games against the Rays (in which they put up six total hits in 19 innings). Minnesota ranks dead last in MLB with a .192 batting average and is 25th in OPS.
Meanwhile, just across the Mississippi, some of the Twins' top hitting prospects are already making plenty of noise for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. The combination of those two things has led to early clamoring from fans for the star prospects to be called up to the big-league lineup.
While the Twins' lineup was sputtering again on Sunday afternoon, Saints shortstop Kaelen Culpepper was flexing his muscles. He led off the first game of a doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox with a blast out to left field off of Payton Tolle, a top-five pitching prospect in baseball.
Then, in game two, Culpepper lofted a three-run homer into the same bullpen to get the Saints back into the contest. Eight games into his Triple-A career, the Twins' No. 2 prospect and 2024 first-round pick is hitting .294 with three homers and a .927 OPS.
Culpepper isn't alone. Emmanuel Rodriguez, the Twins' No. 4 prospect, also homered on Sunday, with the ball leaving his bat at nearly 110 miles per hour. He's got a couple long balls, a couple stolen bases, and an .828 OPS early this season.
Walker Jenkins, the Twins' No. 1 prospect, is off to a slower start, with just four hits in his first 20 at-bats of the season. Gabriel Gonzalez (No. 7) is off to a slow start as well, although he homered on Saturday and then had three hits in Sunday's doubleheader. Both Jenkins and Gonzalez have the kind of track record that suggests it won't be long before they heat up in a big way.
With this kind of talent in the Saints' lineup, it's going to be difficult for fans to have much patience with a Twins offense that has been tough to watch so far.
It's going to be fascinating to see how much patience the Twins have with their current lineup if these struggles continue. Culpepper clearly has substantially more upside than Twins shortstops Brooks Lee and Tristan Gray, and there seems to be a strong chance he'd be an upgrade right now. Culpepper has only played eight games for the Saints, but the Pirates just called up Konnor Griffin (the No. 1 prospect in baseball, so not quite a perfect comparison) after five games at Triple-A.
Twins leadership (owner Tom Pohlad, GM Jeremy Zoll) may be weighing the service time clock when it comes to Culpepper and other prospects. At the same time, they might need to call up a prospect or two soon just to inject any kind of excitement into a frustrated and increasingly apathetic fan base. Weather was a factor, but the Twins had some very sparse crowds at Target Field this weekend after Friday's home opener.
When it comes to Saints outfielders like Rodriguez, Jenkins, Gonzalez, and even Alan Roden, the Twins' roster construction could be an obstacle. Matt Wallner isn't going anywhere, and the outfield prospects are currently also blocked by Trevor Larnach and James Outman.
Regardless of the specific details, this is a situation to watch moving forward. If the Twins' bats keep sputtering and the Saints' stars keep raking, the noise from fans is only going to grow louder and louder.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz