Twins Trade Julien, Ohl for Rockies' Minor League Righty

The Twins announced they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska from the Rockies in exchange for Eddy Julien and right-handed reliever Pierson Ohl.

We have made the following trade with the Colorado Rockies: pic.twitter.com/zbAK4kvuy1 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) January 28, 2026

Kaminska, 24, is recovering from Tommy John surgery in March 2025. The righty last played for Colorado's Low-A club, going 5-5 with a 2.78 ERA, issuing 12 walks, and recording 104 strikeouts in 87.1 innings in 2024. He was named the California League Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

Kaminska was a 10th-round selection out of Nebraska in 2023 by the Rockies.

Julien, 26, was selected by the Twins in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Debuting in 2023, Julien has spent his entire major league career with Minnesota. He has a career .232 average with 35 doubles, 27 home runs, and 70 RBI in 267 games.

Ohl, 26, was selected by the Twins in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut this past season, going 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA, recording 27 strikeouts, and issuing seven walks in 30 innings.

Minnesota is seemingly moving out pieces they couldn't see fitting in the long-term, while betting on the potential of Kaminska. Julien was out of options after having spent the middle of the 2025 season in Triple-A. He slumped in 2025, hitting .220. Meanwhile, Ohl had been designated for assignment following his brief stint with the Twins in the second half of the 2025 season.

More Twins coverage