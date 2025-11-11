Twins will reportedly keep pitching coach Pete Maki as staff overhaul develops

The coaching staff under new Twins manager Derek Shelton is taking shape.

After LaTroy Hawkins was reportedly hired as Minnesota's new bullpen coach, word broke from Dan Hayes Monday night that Shelton will retain Pete Maki as the pitching coach. Hayes is also reporting that longtime Twins assistant Tommy Watkins is leaving the organization for a job with the Atlanta Braves.

Watkins spent 27 years with the Twins, most recently as the third base coach.

The Twins were heralded as one of the best pitching staffs in baseball ahead of the 2024 season, but injuries and regression — namely to Pablo Lopez and Bailey Ober — disrupted the starting pitching potential, while the bullpen was depleted at the trade deadline when Minnesota traded Jhoan Duran, Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, and Brock Stewart.

The Twins haven't confirmed any of the reported coaching changes thus far, including bench coach Jayce Tingler reportedly taking a job with the San Francisco Giants and bullpen coach Colby Suggs being hired by the Texas Rangers.

With Maki and Hawkins set in the pitching department, Hayes says the Twins have let go of Hank Conger and Nate Damman. Conger was the assistant bench coach under Rocco Baldelli, while Damman most recently served as a quality control coach.

It remains to be seen what the Twins will do with the trio of incumbent hitting coaches: Matt Borgschulte, Trevor Amicone, and Rayden Sierra. All of them were hired just a year ago.

There's also no word yet on assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez and first base/infield coach Ramon Borrego.

