On the Verge of Promotion, Twins Prospect Kaelen Culpepper Hits the IL
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This time last week, St. Paul Saints shortstop and Twins No. 2 prospect Kaelen Culpepper was seemingly on the verge of being promoted to Major League Baseball for the first time. When he left Saturday's Saints game in the middle innings, there was plenty of speculation that he may have been headed to the big leagues.
Culpepper was actually removed from that game with what the Twins described as glute tightness and deemed to be day-to-day. Unfortunately, the diagnosis has since gotten worse. On Tuesday, Culpepper was placed on the seven-day Triple-A injured list with a left hip strain.
Culpepper, like outfield prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez before him, has now had his Twins debut put on hold by an injury. Rodriguez was crushing balls for the Saints in April and putting himself in the call-up mix before an unnecessary slide into first base knocked him out with a thumb injury at the start of May. He's on the 60-day IL and expected to be out for at least another month.
Before his injury, Culpepper was on an incredible heater of his own at Triple-A. He was hitting .368 with two homers, three stolen bases, and a 1.099 OPS through ten games in June. That followed a May where he hit .280 with seven homers, seven steals, and a .947 OPS. Culpepper, the Twins' 2024 first-round pick and reigning minor league player of the year, is at 14 homers, 15 steals, and an .875 OPS through 61 games this season.
It's not yet clear what kind of timeline Culpepper is looking at in terms of recovery from this hip strain. It'll all depend on the severity of the injury. Hopefully it's more on the minor side and he'll be able to return to action for the Saints before too long.
Twins fans would be justified in feeling frustrated by the seemingly never-ending string of injuries to their top prospects. Rodriguez and Walker Jenkins have been slowed by injuries for years now. It's happened to others like Byron Buxton and Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff in the recent past. The Twins obviously aren't the only team who has prospects get hurt, but it does seem to happen to them at a far higher rate than you'd expect.
The good news for the Twins is that Jenkins will be back in the Saints' lineup soon. He got his rehab assignment off to a great start on Saturday.
In the meantime, the Twins will continue to roll with Ryan Kreidler and Tristan Gray at shortstop, with Brooks Lee also capable of moving back there if needed. Orlando Arcia was recently DFA'd.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz