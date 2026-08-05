3 Minnesota Twins Prospects Who Could Reach the Majors After the Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins walked a careful line during the trade deadline of remaining competitive, pushing on toward the postseason and continuing to build for the future.

The team now sits at 56-58 and just four games out of first place in the American League Central. They are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the Wild Card race. All of this means they are still very much in the postseason conversation.

The Twins have the luxury of having the ability to turn to the talent within the farm system, and there are some prospects who could certainly add to the club in the stretch.

Here are three prospects who can make their way to Target Field before the close of the regular season.

Walker Jenkins Could Be Ready for the Next Step

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The anticipation is building for the debut of the Twins' number one-ranked prospect within the organization.

Walker Jenkins was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has since steadily climbed through the system. He is now producing at Triple-A St. Paul. Across three different levels just this season, Jenkins is batting .306 with six home runs, 18 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .400 on-base percentage. He is holding strong at a .886 OPS.

The 21-year-old just continues to show his maturity and that has led him to be one of baseball’s elite prospects. He is ranked at No. 14 on the MLB’s Top 100 list.

Should the Twins decide that his bat can provide a boost during the final stretch of the season, there may come a point when Jenkins could simply be too good to leave in Triple-A.

For a team that is still very much in the game, Jenkins could be the spark and also give us a glimpse of the future.

Kaelen Culpepper Is Knocking on the Door

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the fastest-rising prospects in the Twins system is none other than Kaelen Culpepper.

He was Minnesota’s 2024 first-round pick and has already reached Triple-A. He is impressive to say the least. In 72 games with St. Paul this season, the 23-year-old is batting .269 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, and a .844 OPS. He has also worked his way to 17 stolen bases.

He’s got power, athleticism and defensive versatility which should put him toward the top of the list of being promoted. Minnesota could take the chance and give him a good look in the majors and possibly have an athletic option off the bench.

Gabriel Gonzalez Already Has a Taste of MLB

Minnesota Twins right fielder Gabriel Gonzalez Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gabriel Gonzalez doesn’t get the headlines and attention like Jenkins and Culpepper, but he could certainly be a realistic call-up.

He already made his debut earlier this year but has spent the majority of the time this season at Triple-A. In 91 games with St. Paul, he has powered 12 home runs and driven in 46 runs.

Although the 2026 stats aren’t as strong as his standout 2025 year, the Twins are confident that he can handle the jump when the time comes. If another outfield bat is needed, Gonzalez should get the call.

Twins Can Chase Wins and Still Build

The Twins still believe they can compete in the tightly packed American League Central. They also believe they have one of the deepest farm systems that holds talent ready to contribute.

This is a good place to be coming into the final two months of the season.

Whether it is Jenkins, Culpepper or Gonzalez, any of them has a legitimate path straight to the majors, even before the end of this season. If this team stays competitive and in the hunt for October baseball, don’t be surprised to see one or more of these talents take the field.