Kody Clemens’ comments on MLB Network revealed how the Minnesota Twins are keeping a complex playoff push simple: trust the clubhouse, focus on the next quality swing and refuse to let Byron Buxton’s injury derail the season.

Minnesota entered Thursday at 54-55, only 1.5 games behind Cleveland for the final American League wild-card spot. This has turned every result into a referendum on whether the Twins should add at Monday’s trade deadline. They are now 55-55 and sit 2.5 games out of first in the AL Central.

Buxton’s return to the 10-day injured list with a right hip impingement only raised the pressure. He leads Minnesota with 25 home runs and remains the player least replaceable in its lineup, but Clemens did not describe a clubhouse allowing the injury to drain its belief.

“Don’t wanna see Buc go down,” Clemens told MLB Network, calling Buxton a massive part of the team before adding that “the vibes are great.”

Minnesota now needs that confidence to translate into offense, and Clemens has become one of the clearest examples of how the Twins can withstand Buxton’s absence without asking one player to replace him and his all-star-level impact.

Keeping a Complicated Race Simple

Kody Clemens reacts as he heads towards home plate to score a run against the Athletics during the first inning at Target Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations in April 2025, Clemens entered Thursday batting .242 with 18 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .783 OPS. He has transformed what looked like a depth acquisition into middle-of-the-order production.

He left Thursday's game with a .244 AVG, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs following his massive walk-off grand slam against the Kansas City Royals, which can be seen below.

A GRAND WAY TO END THE HOMESTAND!!! pic.twitter.com/aeuGSfqAc9 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 30, 2026

His approach has not become more complicated as his role has grown.

“Trying to get good swings off—that’s really all I’m trying to do,” Clemens told MLB Network.

That answer sounds rudimentary, but it fits what Minnesota needs. The Twins cannot control how quickly Buxton returns, what Cleveland or Houston does around them, or which reinforcements the front office acquires. They can control whether the lineup continues producing competitive at-bats.

Clemens cannot replace Buxton, but his production prevents Minnesota from relying on one hitter to carry the offense. His emergence from a cash acquisition into a legitimate power threat gives Royce Lewis, Josh Bell, and the rest of the lineup more room to contribute without being asked to compensate for one star.

Clemens’ emergence has helped keep Minnesota’s season alive, but it has not erased the roster’s flaws. The Twins have reached .500 with a negative run differential, while an inconsistent bullpen continues to put close games at risk.

Buxton’s absence only increases the pressure on a lineup that cannot afford to waste quality at-bats. Clemens’ simplified approach gives Minnesota the right mentality, but the front office still needs to give this clubhouse the reinforcement necessary to turn its belief into tangible results.