Taj Bradley’s 2026 Campaign: What Grade Does He Deserve?

The Minnesota Twins' 2026 season ends with the franchise missing the playoffs again after having a path to the postseason in early September. Ending the season with a series victory over the Texas Rangers, Minnesota concludes the season with a 77-85 record, standing third in the AL Central.

While the Twins didn't make it to the dance, they did display areas of improvement, especially on the mound. Minnesota could have benefited from a better bullpen, but rest assured, the Twins were given a chance to win most times when young right-handed pitcher Taj Bradley took the mound.

Bradley had his best season on paper in 2026, ending the year with a 4.3 WAR, besting his previous career high of 1.6 back in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Rays by 2.6 points. For a franchise in need of stability on the mound, they've found it in Bradley, so long as he continues to stay healthy.

Recapping Bradley's Strong 2026 Campaign

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley (26) throws at Target Field. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans shouldn't be surprised if Bradley continues to improve his game over the next few seasons, especially with how he ends 2026. Capping off the season with a 3.73 ERA in 31 starts, surpassing 200 strikeouts (205) in 178.1 innings, Bradley might be one of the best up-and-coming pitchers in the game.

He performed much better in front of Twins fans at Target Field, holding a home ERA of 3.05 in 13 starts. Bradley didn't perform poorly on the road, but he didn't perform nearly as well, posting a 4.29 ERA in 18 starts away from Target Field.

When the Twins needed Bradley in crucial games, he frequently delivered. Although he faced challenges with his command toward the end of the season, his performances did influence the team's playoff journey. However, it wouldn't be fair to place the blame solely on the 25-year-old starter.

Monthly Splits

Take a look at Bradley's monthly splits this season, paired with the team's overall record in those months.

March (1 GP) - 2.08 ERA, 3 BBs, 9 Ks, 4.1 IP, .188 OBA | Twins Record (1-3)



April (6 GP) - 2.95 ERA, 12 BBs, 35 Ks, 36.2 IP, .230 OBA | Twins Record (13-15)



May (3 GP) - 4.20 ERA, 6 BBs, 21 Ks, 15 IP, .214 OBA | Twins Record (13-15)



June (5 GP) - 5.53 ERA, 14 BBs, 26 Ks, 27.2 IP, .234 OBA | Twins Record (14-13)



July (6 GP) - 2.92 ERA, 14 BBs, 48 Ks, 37 IP, .189 OBA | Twins Record (15-9)



August (6 GP) - 4.54 ERA, 17 BBs, 39 Ks, 33.2 IP, .244 OBA | Twins Record (10-17)



September (4 GP) - 3.00 ERA, 10 BBs, 27 Ks, 24 IP, .157 OBA | Twins Record (11-13)

With several new career milestones achieved and now looking to beat, the overall grade for Bradley's season is near the top of the chain, but with improvement looming, we'll leave room for growth.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley (26) delivers a pitch at Target Field. Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect