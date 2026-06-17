Tuesday Saw an Offensive Explosion Across Twins' Entire Organization

Tuesday was apparently "score a bunch of runs" night in the Minnesota Twins organization. The big-league club put up its second-highest run total of the season, and multiple minor-league affiliates also delivered offensive explosions.

MLB: Twins 12, Rangers 2

The Twins got a leadoff homer from Trevor Larnach and a three-run shot in the third inning from Kody Clemens as they cruised to their third straight win. It was 10-0 after Royce Lewis and Josh Bell provided big two-run hits in the top of the fourth. Larnach supplied four of the Twins' 17 hits, which is easily a new season-high (their previous best was 13). Six players had multiple hits, including catcher Alex Jackson with three from the ninth spot in the order.

Trevor Larnach slugs a leadoff homer 💥 pic.twitter.com/LFl0Wn5GZN — MLB (@MLB) June 17, 2026

On the mound, Zebby Matthews put together a solid bounce-back outing, going seven inning with just two earned runs allowed. After an unusual mid-series off day on Wednesday (for World Cup-related reasons), the Twins will go for a sweep of Texas behind Joe Ryan on Thursday.

Triple-A: St. Paul 21, Omaha 2

Not to be outdone, the Saints scored eight runs in the first inning at CHS Field and led the Royals' Triple-A affiliate 13-2 after three frames. They finished with 18 hits, including at least one from all ten players who got an at-bat. Alan Roden, back in the Saints' lineup for the first time since April 22, went 3 for 4 with a three-run homer, a long RBI double, and two walks. Aaron Sabato homered and doubled in a three-hit, four-RBI night of his own.

First game back in 2 months off the IL and @alanster28 has an incredible first inning. He singled to lead off the inning and came around to score. Then he puts an exclamation point on an 8 run first inning with a 3-run homer. It's his 4th of the season. pic.twitter.com/UXoqPT7IV3 — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 17, 2026

Mick Abel made his second rehab start for the Saints and allowed just a solo homer and three other hits across five sharp innings, striking out five. He threw 61 pitches. Abel should be back in the Twins' rotation soon.

Double-A: Wichita 7, Springfield 3

The Wind Surge had a pretty quiet offensive night compared to the rest of the org. Andrew Cossetti and Billy Amick hit two-run homers, Kala'i Rosario drove in a pair, and No. 9 hitter Quinn McDaniel walked in all four of his plate appearances, then stole two bases and scored three runs. Sam Armstrong, who was part of last year's Willi Castro trade with the Cubs, allowed only one hit over five innings.

High-A: Cedar Rapids 19, Beloit 12

Baseball in the low minors can be a wild thing. The Kernels' most recent game before this one was a 23-15 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday, so their last two games have involved 69 combined runs.

This one on Tuesday was quite a game for Twins prospects. Walker Jenkins hit his second home run in as many rehab games. 19-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait blasted a pair of homers. And Enrique Jimenez, making his High-A debut after a recent promotion from Fort Myers, hit a pair of home runs as well. The Twins got Jimenez from the Tigers for Chris Paddack last summer.

Jimenez with his second bomb of the night! That's 7 HRs on the night for the Kernels! 🤩💣💥🌽 #crkernels #gokerns #onlyincr pic.twitter.com/QbaGy1Qowu — Cedar Rapids Kernels (@CRKernels) June 17, 2026

In total, Cedar Rapids recorded 20 hits, seven of which left the yard. It's not often that you allow 15 and 12 runs in consecutive games and still cruise to two straight victories.

Low-A: Fort Myers 9, Tampa 15

The Mighty Mussels suffered the lone loss of the Twins' four full-season affiliates on Tuesday (not including rookie ball). It was a tough pitching night, but Fort Myers had 15 hits, led by a 5-for-5 night from leadoff hitter Dameury Pena. Ramiro Dominguez hit a pair of homers and 2025 second-round pick Quentin Young hit his sixth of the season.