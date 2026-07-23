Twins First Half Awards: MVP, Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment and More

The Minnesota Twins are middle of the pack, so to speak, at 50-53. They are third in the American League Central, sitting five games back of the Chicago White Sox. That also puts them three games back of the final wild card spot.

The record doesn’t tell the whole story, though. There have been so many storylines along the way. Breakouts, letdowns, and moments worth remembering will live on past the line on paper.

Here’s how the first half awards look.

MVP: Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No question here. Buxton has been a star for the team. He is slashing .275/.330/.572 with 25 home runs and 45 RBI over 77 games. He is sporting a .902 OPS and is the anchor of the lineup when he steps on the field.

For the most part, he has been healthy all season, with just a short stint on the IL recently for a right hip strain. When he’s on the field, he is the Twins’ best player. If we are honest, Buxton is a big reason Minnesota is still in the hunt.

If he can stay on the field and healthy through the remainder of the second half, it may be the deciding factor as to whether the Twins see the postseason.

Biggest Surprise: Ryan Jeffers

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early on in the season, Ryan Jeffers was one of the best hitters in baseball. Then on May 19, a left hamate bone fracture put him on the sidelines. The injury, though, highlights just how impressive Jeffers has been in a limited scope.

He was hitting well over .900 OPS before the injury. Then he missed nearly two months of the season recovering. He returned to MLB on July 10 and has shown no real signs of losing power.

In his first six games back, he is 5-for-21 with two home runs and a .619 slugging. On the season, he is .287/.398/.552 with nine home runs in 43 games and 143 at-bats.

Hamate injuries tend to zap power performance for months, but Jeffers isn’t showing that. He is coming back strong. If the Twins can keep him healthy, he should go from being the biggest surprise to someone the team can count on regularly.

Biggest Disappointment: Royce Lewis

Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former number one overall pick just isn’t performing in 2026. He is hitting a disappointing .215/.292/.386 with 10 home runs and a .678 OPS over 68 games. He opened the season on the injured list with a knee sprain and then returned to action in late April.

He struggled enough on the field that Minnesota decided to option him to Triple-A St. Paul on May 19. He was recalled again on June 6, but his numbers are not trending in the right direction. He held a .279 batting average through June, and that has fallen to .215 as of his last game.

The Twins need Lewis to be a strong middle-of-the-order hitter, and every time he goes to bat right now, it’s a question of what he is going to do. If this roster is going to make a difference, Minnesota needs him to step up in the second half.

Pitcher of the First Half: Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Taj Bradley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradley has been the most reliable starter for the Twins to call on. He has gone 9-4 with a 3.85 ERA over 19 starts. He has gathered 124 strikeouts while giving up just 43 walks over 107.2 innings of work.

Bradley continues to appear to be getting better as well. Over his last seven outings, he is holding a 3.59 ERA with back-to-back strong starts against Cleveland and the Angels before struggling a little on July 18 against the Cubs.

The rotation is leaning heavily on him and he’s taking the stress. He’s consistently going deep into games and finding ways to win. If the Twins are headed for the playoffs, Bradley can certainly say that so far, he has done his job.

Unsung Hero: Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins first baseman Kody Clemens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just a quiet, everyday player, and yet Clemens is one of the most productive on the team. He is hitting .240/.297/.483 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in 89 games. He’s not getting the headlines like Buxton and Jeffers, but he is a steady, power presence right in the middle of the order and the team has been able to count on him all year.

Having a depth piece like Clemens is often the difference maker in a team that goes into September baseball.

Best Moment: Alan Roden’s Walk-Off Debut

There have been a lot of great moments, but maybe the best so far was July 8 when Alan Roden made his debut of the season. He had been sidelined for months with a shoulder injury. He stepped up to the plate and delivered a two-out, bases-loaded walk-off single in the ninth to beat the Guardians.

In his first real action of the year, Roden walked up and delivered. Beyond it being a great moment and certainly a fun night for the team, it also proved that the Twins have depth.

Roden could be a factor in the second half if he is given more chances, but right now his batting average is struggling. The Twins need him to find his way pretty soon.