Twins Ace Bailey Ober Must Solve This Problem to Be Dominant Again

There is something that is clear in this version of Bailey Ober, in which he has lost 2.0 mph in the average of his fastball (88.3) and 4.1 mph since his debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2021: he can advance in games.

The comparison of his 21 starts demonstrates it: only four times has he managed to strike out more than seven batters, including his start on April 19, when he struck out 10 batters from the Cincinnati Reds in 6 ⅓ innings.

In terms of durability, Ober has secured at least five innings in 16 of his 21 starts, and in half of them, six or more innings. That turns out to be a good starting point in the conversation about how vulnerable he has become with the loss of his velocity. Then his most marked problem appears: facing left-handed batters.

If we review Ober’s historical statistics in MLB, we are not going to find such a problem. He has allowed a .708 OPS against left-handed batters and .725 against right-handed batters. The home run rates allowed are 3.8% and 4.3%, respectively. The problem does not appear in those samples. Now, if we go to this season, the picture changes drastically, per his numbers at Statcast.

The problem that did not exist is now defining his matchups

Handedness 2026 HR HR% TBF OPS vs L 12 4.7 256 .757 vs R 6 3.0 201 .723 Home vs L 6 4.4 136 .707 Home vs R 3 2.4 123 .624 Away vs L 6 5.0 120 .814 Away vs R 3 3.8 78 .879

The differences begin to distance themselves in favor of left-handed batters, who have gotten twice as many home runs as Ober has allowed this season. The highest percentage shoots up when he leaves home, while allowing 5.0 HR%, while batters also manage to raise their OPS to .879, the highest point in any of those splits.

These differences have become much more marked due to the drop in velocity and Ober’s ability to strike out, to the point that his strikeout rate of 4.5 K/9 against left-handed batters is the second-lowest in the Majors this year. Only Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (4.3) has struck out fewer left-handed batters than Ober.

When pitchers have a profile problem this concerning, it is very difficult for them to maintain a dominant pace. Now, an interesting piece of news here is that, in his last three starts, Ober has gone through three difficult lineups with elite left-handed batters. Against the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox, he combined for 14 ⅓ innings with only four earned runs allowed, 12 strikeouts and six walks. He averaged 87 pitches per start, never allowed more than two earned runs and secured five innings in the last two.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober (17). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something in Ober’s favor in his fight against left-handed batters is that he has managed to reduce the .282 BABIP he allowed last year to .233 this season. That does not guarantee that opponents will continue destroying his pitches and getting high-production hits, as his .495 slugging allowed suggests, the worst of his entire career against left-handers. But, somehow, it could also become a small path toward major adjustments.

The metrics show that the key point here is the way Ober has not been able to limit contact. His Whiff% rate against left-handed batters has dropped from 27.2% in 2024 to 15.7%, the lowest point in his entire career this season.

With the increase in contact, everything begins. The question that all this analysis of Ober’s profile suggests is how far he could go if he manages to control left-handed batters more, or at least manages to avoid home runs and the high percentage of hard-hit balls.

After Joe Ryan’s departure due to injury, the Twins expect Ober and Taj Bradley to take charge of guiding the rotation, and this is the most important moment of the year, while they fight not to leave the race toward the postseason.

We will soon see if Ober’s last hopeful appearances against lineups with high-profile left-handed batters were just some adjustments that worked. Or if perhaps he surprises us and, definitively, manages to begin to turn around the puzzling story reflected by his matchups against left-handed batters this year.