Twins Make Notable Lineup Changes After Walker Jenkins' MLB Debut

The Minnesota Twins got their first look at Walker Jenkins at the Major League level on Friday night. On Saturday, the organization’s top prospect is right back in the starting lineup.

The Twins will be taking on the Chicago White Sox in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday afternoon at Target Field. Bailey Ober is getting the ball and will be going against Chicago’s right-hander Erick Fedde.

Minnesota will take the field sitting at 64-71 after taking the 7-4 loss in Friday’s opener. It is disappointing for fans to watch given that this is the third straight loss and moves the organization to 8-14 since the trade deadline.

The American League Wild Card hopes are slowly slipping away from the Twins. The team is currenlty four games behind with four teams ahead of them.

Derek Shelton made several adjustments to the batting order before the game on Saturday. Jenkins remains in the No. 9 spot but moves from center field to left.

Twins Starting Lineup vs. White Sox

Minnesota Twins center fielder Luke Keaschall Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Keaschall, RF Brooks Lee, 3B Kody Clemens, 2B Josh Bell, DH Royce Lewis, 1B Trevor Larnach, LF Kaelen Culpepper, SS Victor Caratini, C Walker Jenkins, CF

Starting pitcher: Bailey Ober

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT at Target Field. Ober will take the mound sitting at 7-4 with a 4.49 ERA and 74 strikeouts. Fedde is 6-8 with a 4.18 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

Walker Jenkins Getting Another Start

Minnesota Twins center fielder Walker Jenkins Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest storyline for the Twins remains Jenkins. Minnesota promoted the highly regarded prospect on Thursday and made it official on Friday with the roster moves. He immediately went into the starting lineup.

Jenkins didn’t make his family wait long to see him get his first Major League hit.

After flying out in his first plate appearance, Jenkins came back to single to right field in the fourth inning for the first hit of his MLB career. Later he drew a walk.

Shelton isn’t hesitating in giving the 21-year-old another shot.

Jenkins remains No. 9 in the order, but there are several changes ahead of him.

Ryan Jeffers is out of the lineup after batting third on Friday. Victor Caratini is taking over the duties behind the plate and will bat at No. 8. Kody Clemens is moving from cleanup to No. 3 and Josh Bell is sliding up a spot to fourth.

Twins Need Bailey Ober to Stop the Slide

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota really needs a strong outing from Ober after Friday’s game quickly got away from Dean Kremer.

Kremer surrendered four runs in the first inning and that also included a three-run homer from Colson Montgomery.

Brooks Lee and Clemens helped erase that early deficit by hitting home runs and tied the game at four. But, Chicago didn’t let up and eventually won 7-4. Kremer’s night was rough with six runs, five earned, over four innings.

The White Sox aren’t going to make it easy for Ober. Chicago is 71-63 sitting right on top of the AL Central and they will be looking for a win to continue their bid to the playoffs.

The Twins are not out of the postseason conversation just yet, but they can’t continue this path with any chance of moving on. They have to start winning to stay within reach.