Twins Lock In Lineup as They Look to Avoid a Sweep to the White Sox at Home

The Minnesota Twins will look to avoid the sweep this afternoon at the hands of the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox. If the Twins do get swept, it could seal their fate for the season given how many games back they could be at the end of the day.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Zebby Matthews. This season, Matthews holds an 8-8 with a 4.86 ERA. In 16 2/3 innings of work against the White Sox in his career, Matthews owns a 4.32 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks. Matthews is going to need to have a strong outing today, and go deep in the game with how much the bullpen's been used.

For the White Sox, it will be RHP Jordan Hicks. This season, Hicks has a 2-1 record with a 3.83 ERA. The good news for the Twins is that Hicks has struggled to keep down the Twins' lineup. In his career, Hicks has posted a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings of work.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Brooks Lee — 3B Kody Clemens — 2B Ryan Jeffers — C Josh Bell — DH Trevor Larnach — LF Royce Lewis — 1B Kaelen Culpepper — SS Walker Jenkins — CF

Lineup Notes

Byron Buxton remains out of the Twins lineup. No word on an IL stint has been communicated yet.

Ryan Jeffers is back behind the plate after the off-day yesterday.

3 Matchups to Watch

Andrew Benintendi vs. Zebby Matthews

Andrew Benintendi has absolutely punished Twins pitching in the first two games of the series. The key to success for the Twins is simply getting Benintendi out. The good news is Benintendi is 0-7 with a walk in his career against Matthews.

Benintendi has been in the middle of all the offensive success the White Sox have had this series and over the course of the season. Shutting his bat down would be a massive deal for Matthews and the Twins.

Josh Bell vs. Jordan Hicks

The Twins need the power in their lineup to show up if they want to win. Thankfully, Josh Bell has a knack for providing power. He does have one hit and three walks in his career against Hicks, which should hopefully bode well. Bell has not homered since August 18th. If you believe in due, Bell is certainly due.

Luke Keaschall vs. Jordan Hicks

Over his last 15 games, Luke Keaschall has been hot from the leadoff spot, with a .311 batting average with a 142 wRC+. They have found consistent contribution from the leadoff spot for the first time this season. One of the keys to success for the Twins on Sunday will be their ability to get on-base, and Keachall and his .358 on-base percentage over his last 15 games will need to be a catalyst.