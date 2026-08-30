Minnesota Twins Offense Has Major Problem Against Opposing Bullpens

The Twins have now lost four straight games. They dropped to a tie for a season-low eight games below .500 for the first time since June 14. Their offense is in absolute shambles. They have trouble scoring runs after the fifth inning, and more specifically against bullpens.

After Saturday's loss to the White Sox that saw the Twins score just two runs in route to losing the series against Chicago, the Twins' postseason odds now sit at just 5.0%. The losing weekend can also kiss any hope for winning the AL Central goodbye, with the team 8.5 games back of the division.

The issue for the Twins right now, aside from their bullpen, is not being able to hit other teams' bullpens. The numbers say the Twins have struggled, and the eye test agrees.

Unpacking the Offense

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first few innings of games have not been a glaring issue for the Twins. The prime example is the opener of the series against the White Sox that saw the team score four runs before the end of the second inning. After that, the White Sox pitching staff kept them at just the three runs.

According to FanGraphs, the Twins' offense against all pitching since the start of the second half has been below league average, posting a 94 wRC+. The offense from the fifth inning on, including extra innings, in games in the second half has posted an 84 wRC+, which is 23rd in all of baseball. In that same category, the Twins have a 22.0% strikeout rate, compared to an 8.1% walk rate, and perhaps the most concerning, the Twins are only slugging .344, with league average being .400.

The biggest issue for the Twins lies in the slugging percentage. It's challenging to string together multiple hits off relievers because of how hard most high-leverage relievers throw compared to starters and the unpredictability in bullpens, so hitting home runs is typically how games are won against bullpens. In 558 at-bats in the sixth inning and on, the Twins have hit just 11 home runs. That ranks 3rd worst in the game. It's arguably the biggest issue with the Twins' offense of late.

Missing Players

Minnesota Twins pinch hitter Byron Buxton. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Buxton was removed from Tuesday's game with an injury to his hips, the same thing that has sidelined him twice this season previously. As of Saturday evening, Buxton had not been placed on the IL, so the Twins have essentially been playing a man down for the past four games. Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll told reporters Friday that Buxton could undergo offseason surgery.

The Twins' offense as a whole has struggled without Buxton in the lineup, which is a big issue because he could return tomorrow, he could also not return this season, or anything in between. That should be a concern for the Twins going forward.

The Twins, for roster reasons, need to decide on his status because playing a man down every day while sitting and waiting is just not the best way for the 26 spots on the MLB roster to be used.

The Twins will look to avoid a sweep and a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the White Sox at home. Every game counts; even if the postseason odds are low, there is always a chance in baseball. For the Twins, it starts with the offense.