Twins Activate Dean Kremer as Deadline Plans Continue to Take Shape

The Minnesota Twins are continuing to prepare for the stretch run. They officially activated newly acquired right-hander Dean Kremer while making room for him by optioning right-handed pitcher Jack Anderson to Triple-A St. Paul.

The move was certainly expected after Kremer joined the organization, but it is also further evidence that the Twins are serious about competing down the stretch.

Minnesota woke up on Sunday sitting at a perfect .500, 56-56. They are three games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central and solidly in the Wild Card race.

The front office intends to add rather than subtract as the Monday, August 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching.

Kremer Adds Needed Stability

Pitcher Pablo Lopez | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Derek Shelton was in need of some more pitching choices, and that is exactly what Kremer offers. The Twins’ pitching crew has been plagued with injuries throughout the year.

Several arms have been lost this season, including Pablo Lopez and David Festa. Cole Sands is the most recent victim of injury and he now finds himself on the 60-day injured list.

Adding Kremer was a dependable major league arm capable of handling games that have meaning late in the season. Whether they slot him as a starter or find flexibility with him by managing workloads, the Twins have found a veteran they feel like they can lean on.

Anderson Becomes Roster Casualty

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jack Anderson Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sending Anderson back to Triple-A St. Paul was a roster management move rather than a performance-based decision.

The right-hander has moved between Triple-A and the big leagues multiple times this year. He has provided valuable bullpen depth whenever he has been called upon.

The 26-year-old right-hander has appeared in seven games this year, posting a 2.19 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP while striking out 12 in 12.1 innings.

He earned his first mark in the W column and also recorded a save. He has had an encouraging start to his MLB career. Simply, Kremer needed a spot and Anderson still has some minor league options remaining.

We look for Anderson to be back in the MLB dugout again this year.

More Moves on the Way

Sunday’s roster move is highly unlikely to be the last. Minnesota has been clear that they intend to buy. There is no doubt in this organization that they can contend, and they are making moves to ensure it.

It could be another bullpen arm. Maybe an impact bat? Adding pitching is always good. Whatever the moves are, they are not done for the Twins. They intend to improve the roster for a playoff push and not just stand pat.