Twins Set Dean Kremer's First Start Since Trade Deadline Deal

The Minnesota Twins got aggressive early this trade deadline after making a little run in both the wild card race and the AL Central. Walk-off heroics a few days ago put the Twins at .500 and a measly game behind the final spot, officially categorizing the organization as buyers this deadline.

That being said, Minnesota went after another arm for its bullpen right away, acquiring A.J. Minter from the New York Mets. Quickly after that, the Twins decided to add another arm to the starting rotation when they grabbed Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, when a team nabs another starter, there is always some speculation as to when said player will make an appearance in his new colors, but those rumors have finally come to a close as Kremer is going to take the bump on the road against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Kremer isn't stepping into the clubhouse as the team's new ace by any means, but some support for the pitching staff, and another arm in the middle of the order is definitely what they needed.

A Look at Kremer’s Time With the Orioles

Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer (64) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a down year for Kremer, but that is not uncharacteristic of any player when they are fighting injury, especially one as severe as a strained right quad, which he suffered back in April, causing him to miss over two months of action.

Then, there is the piece that comes when a player returns from the injured list, as it usually takes some time to find a groove again. Maybe a change of scenery will do just that, as he is coming off of a brutal last start for Baltimore.

Ultimately, looking at Kremer's stat line against red-hot Detroit Tigers is too much of an eyesore to even type out, and not something that Minnesota can afford to have happen with their ballclub if it wants to make the playoffs.

This is a down year for Kremer as he is posting an ERA over 6.00, but before this season he looked exactly like what a bottom-of-the-rotation pitcher would look like, with consistent 4.00+ ERA seasons. That is hopefully what the Twins will get out of the 30-year-old.

Luckily, Kremer's new team is setting him up for success against a struggling Kansas City team that has one of the worst records in either leagues. That being said, they need length and a confidence building outing from their new starter.