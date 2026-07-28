Twins Recall Jack Anderson After Disappointing Reliever Heads to Injured List

Sometimes, the hits just keep coming and that is surely the case here. The Minnesota Twins were forced to make another pitching change on Tuesday as injuries continue to plague their staff. With the approaching MLB trade deadline, decisions could be forced to change.

The club announced the recall of right-handed pitcher Jack Anderson from Triple-A St. Paul after placing reliever Cole Sands on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/QdSGzav6QI — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 28, 2026

This is just another blow to the Twins pitching staff that has already incurred significant injuries this year. The specifics of Sands’ elbow injury haven’t been disclosed, but with the trade deadline just days away, this is certainly one more situation to monitor closely.

Anderson Gets Another Opportunity in Minnesota

Anderson has already proven he can show up on the MLB level.

The 26-year-old has appeared in three games for the Twins this season. He has thrown 3.1 scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out four. He also recorded his first career save as a MLB pitcher.

Minnesota should have confidence that Anderson can handle meaningful innings coming out of the bullpen.

While much of his season has been spent with Triple-A St. Paul, he has shown the ability when given the chance at the major league level in a very small sample size.

Minnesota needs him again and will look for him to provide some quality innings as it continues to navigate pitching injuries.

Sands Is Just Latest Casualty

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Cole Sands | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move to bring Anderson back up comes on the heels of Sands being diagnosed with a right elbow strain.

It may be a blessing, as Sands hasn’t been performing. He has posted an 8.25 ERA over 13 appearances. Zooming in even closer, his last seven games have been even worse, with a 10.8 ERA and just 6.2 innings pitched.

The Twins are already without several arms, including: Pablo Lopez, David Festa, Anthony Banda, Mick Abel, and Mike Paredes. Even Joe Ryan has missed some time recently with arm fatigue.

No single injury has derailed this team, but add them all up and the organization has been forced to rely heavily on depth to make it through.

Just Another Test for Minnesota

The Twins came into the 2026 season believing they had the pitching depth to withstand the inevitable and now that theory is being tested.

Rather than jump the gun and make a splashy move, Minnesota is electing to turn to an internal option. Anderson has been a good move when they have given him the chance.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, they could be forced to add more pitching to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sitting at 53-54 for the year, the team is very much still in the race. They are just three games back in the American League Central from the season leaders, the Chicago White Sox.

Now is not the time to hold back. If the Twins need more reinforcements in the pitching department, they have a week to figure that move out.