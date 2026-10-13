Twins’ Connor Prielipp Has a Better Case Than His ERA

The Minnesota Twins should enter the offseason viewing Connor Prielipp as a serious candidate for their 2027 rotation. His first Major League campaign produced uneven results, but the underlying performance gave the organization reasons to continue investing in him.

Prielipp finished with a 4.87 ERA over 125 2/3 innings, making 22 starts in 24 appearances. He struck out 128 hitters, walked 44 and allowed 14 home runs. Those numbers describe a pitcher who had work to do, while showcasing skills that support a starting role.

The ERA belongs in the evaluation. It should be considered alongside how Prielipp recorded outs, limited free passes and handled the workload. Minnesota would miss an opportunity if it judged his future primarily through the runs he allowed.

What the ERA Missed

Minnesota Twins pitcher Connor Prielipp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanGraphs listed Prielipp with a 3.73 FIP, more than a run below his ERA. Fielding-independent pitching focuses on strikeouts, walks, hit batters, and home runs, reducing the influence of fielding outcomes and the timing of hits. FanGraphs' explanation of the statistic provides useful context for that gap.

The difference suggests that Minnesota should examine what happened between the individual pitching events and the final run total. It does not promise that Prielipp will post an ERA matching his FIP next year. Pitchers still influence contact quality and must execute when runners reach base.

His strikeout rate of 23.9% and an 8.2% walk rate provided a more encouraging picture than the ERA alone. He could miss bats without allowing walks to dominate his outings. That is a foundation worth developing.

Prielipp also recorded a 62.2% strand rate. The timing of hits and walks, therefore, deserves attention in the club's review. Minnesota should investigate whether particular situations, pitch choices, or execution problems contributed to innings getting away from him.

There's room for improvement around him, too. The Twins identified defense as an offseason priority. Better positioning and cleaner execution could support the entire staff, although the ERA-FIP gap cannot be assigned entirely to teammates.

A Rotation Opportunity With Clear Standards

Minnesota Twins pitcher Connor Prielipp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prielipp should receive a clear development plan and a genuine opportunity to earn a starting job. The club can identify specific goals for command, pitch selection and managing difficult innings rather than asking him to lower his ERA.

Workload deserves equal attention. His 22 starts provided meaningful experience, but they did not establish that he could handle a full year at the front of a rotation. Minnesota should set realistic expectations and maintain enough depth to adjust when necessary.

The changes to the Twins' pitching staff make that continuity especially important. Whoever guides his next steps should understand which parts of his approach worked and which situations exposed weaknesses.

Giving Prielipp an opportunity should also fit within a broader plan to strengthen the staff. His potential offers upside, while additional dependable pitching would reduce the pressure to demand too much immediately.

My recommendation is to treat him as a rotation candidate with a credible improvement case. Prielipp still must convert his underlying skills into better run prevention. His 2026 performance gave Minnesota enough evidence to make that development a priority.