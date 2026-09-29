Twins Part Ways with Pitching Coaches Following Disappointing 2026 Season

Monday was a big day for the Twins franchise that is seemingly muddled in mediocrity. There needed to be change after the deadline. The Twins had to import some quality pitching into the organization, and someone did pay. Monday afternoon, the Twins announced that pitching coach Pete Maki and assistant pitching coach Luis Ramirez will not return for 2027.

Additionally, assistant athletic trainer Jason Kirkman will also not return to the Twin Cities.

About the Changes

Minnesota Twins pitching coach Pete Maki. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins had no choice but to make this change. Their pitching staff for most of the season was simply not good enough. According to FanGraphs, Minnesota ranked 21st in all of baseball in fWAR with 12.0 as a staff this season. Additionally, the Twins ranked 20th with a 4.25 xERA. These numbers are simply not good enough, and this is not a new thing.

Since Maki took over as the full-time Twins pitching coach on July 1st, 2022, the numbers are actually a lot better, with the staff having a 72.7 fWAR and a 4.01 xERA, both ranking in the top half of baseball in that time period. It seems that it's been regression over time because when the search was narrowed down to the start of the 2025 season through the end of the 2026 season, the Twins ranked right in the middle of the pack with 27.6 fWAR, 19th with a 4.23 xERA.

The decision seems to have been a result of now. The team made the additions they needed at the trade deadline, adding quality pitching to both the starting rotation and the bullpen. Though, after those additions were made, the Twins pitching staff fell apart, posting a collective 4.40 ERA, which ranks in the lower 10th in baseball.

As for the change of Ramirez, it looks like the Twins are going to revamp their pitching department, so it makes sense to allow whoever the next pitching coach is to bring in their own assistant coaches.

Not all Maki's fault?

Were the Twins set up for failure from the front office? Let's not rule it out. The Twins did develop some dominant pieces, including one of the best closers in the game. Except, Louis Varland is a Blue Jay and was traded away in 2025. Maki was also not provided with the best tools to end a game with a waiver wire claim in Yoendrys Gomez, who was dominant for a majority of the season until his underlying metrics caught up with him in the end.

Imagine if the Twins did have Varland on their 2026 roster? It could have changed the entire trajectory of the season because it would have provided the backend of the bullpen with a ton of stability.

While Maki certainly needs to take blame for his shortcomings as a coach, he was certanly not dealt an outstanding deck from the front office.

The Twins will now begin a search to replace the casualties in the pitching department before the offseason can fully begin.