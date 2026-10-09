Twins GM Reveals Overlooked Problem Holding Minnesota Back

Let's face it, the Twins in 2026 were a flawed team. They were flawed offensively where they would go through stretches where they could not score or scored very few. Their pitching staff was flawed also, both in the rotation with inconsistencies and in the bullpen, where guys never could get going and hold a lead.

There is one portion of the team that has flown under the radar. Sure, on the game-to-game basis, one could pick it up, especially if you watch every inning. The defense for the Twins left a lot to be desired.

Jeremy Zoll and Derek Shelton Recognize Need for Change

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front office sure noticed the lack of quality defense.

“It was a point of emphasis this year as we were trying to improve things on the fly, but it’s going to be a continued point of emphasis as we go forward,” Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll told the Star Tribune. “We’re leaving value on the table right now, as it stands, and we think that’s a way to further optimize things.”

The advanced metrics agree with Zoll's assessment of the team's defense. According to Baseball Savant's outs above average, the best defender on the team was Byron Buxton with +3 OAA, which is why he earned a Diamond Award for his outstanding defense. The lowest player on the Twins in terms of OAA, Luke Keashall at second base with -12. That is simply not getting the job done.

Sure, the pitching was an issue, but the defense did not help. All Twins fans need to do is flip on some postseason baseball, watch the Guardians, Brewers, or Rays, and see how much good defense can impact a game. One mistake can spiral and cost a team games, or potentially their season, as the Twins saw in the series in San Diego in August.

Twins manager Derek Shelton, however, told the Star Tribune that he believes the defensive issues go beyond just what is seen on the major league level, but rather an issue within the organization.

“That’s an area of growth for us, not only at the big leagues but organizationally,” He said. “It’s going to be an area that we are going to focus on. It has been part of conversations with specific people this offseason about improving.”

The Twins are not a team with big offensive starpower, which makes the need for fundamentals much greater. 2027, the Twins need to take a page out of the books of one of those small to mid-market teams mentioned earlier that seem to find October with regularity and play that brand of ball, which includes clean, fundemental defense.

That should be a goal in 2027, and one that can be atained with little resources surrendered.