Twins Dealt Another Injury Blow as Star Pitcher Heads to the IL

The Minnesota Twins' injury-hit start to the season has continued, with another starting pitcher heading to the Injured List.

The Twins announced Saturday that Taj Bradley is going on the 15-day IL due to right pec muscle inflammation. The Twins have called up Travis Adams from Triple-A St. Paul.

It's the latest calamity to beset the Twins rotation this season. Having already entered the season with ace Pablo Lopez ruled out due to Tommy John surgery, the Twins saw Mick Abel go on the IL on April 20 with right elbow inflammation, with no date for his return yet confirmed. David Festa went on the 60-day IL in late March with right shoulder impingement.

There was almost further disaster this week when the team's undisputed star, Joe Ryan, required an MRI on his elbow earlier this week, but that fortunately came back clean.

Bradley has been outstanding for the Twins since the start of the season, going 4-1 in eight games as a starter, with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 47 innings.

He came to the Twins last season during the trade deadline firesale, with Tampa Bay sending him to Minnesota in the deal for relief pitcher Griffin Jax.

The Twins have called up 26-year-old Adams, who posted a 7.49 ERA in 33.2 innings with the Twins last season. He will likely to be used as a relief pitcher in low leverage situations.