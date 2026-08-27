Twins Have Reached a Defining Point in Their 2026 Season

Going into the road trip against the San Diego Padres and Athletics after sweeping the Atlanta Braves at home, it was deemed that if the Minnesota Twins had any chance of cracking October, they would need to survive.

They will come home from that trip having gone 1-5 and watching their postseason chances slip away. Going into play on Friday, the Twins trail the Cleveland Guardians for the final wild card spot in the American League by four games. They trail the Chicago White Sox, whom they will face this weekend, in the AL Central division by 6.5 games.

According to FanGraphs, the Twins' playoff chances sit at 10.7% to make the dance.

Friday will start a stretch of 15 games against the White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Guardians. The season is firmly in the balance over the next 15 games.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kody Funderburk (57) throws a pitch at Sutter Health Park. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his postgame press conference following the loss on Wednesday night, Twins manager Derek Shelton said that he "think(s) the sense of urgency needs to really come into play." The offense had issues in two cities against the Jekyll and Hyde of bullpens, scoring runs in the middle and end of games to either pad a lead or come back from a deficit.

It was clear that after the starters left the game, the overall quality of at-bats was over, and their inability to execute offensively cost them games when the bullpen could not keep the games close.

Speaking of the bullpen, it had the most disappointing trip for the Twins. As a unit, they posted a 0-2 record in 11.0 innings with an 11.45 ERA, according to FanGraphs. Even with the offense failing to execute, the bullpen, which had looked good on the homestand, completely fell apart on the trip.

If the Twins have any chance to salvage their season, the bullpen needs to have a big homestand against AL Central opponents in front of them. They have shown flashes of brilliance in the second half but still leave a lot to be desired.

The Twins also lost Byron Buxton in the second game of the series as he re-aggravated his hip injury. He was held out of the Twins lineup on Wednesday, though that was planned before he came out of Tuesday's game hurt. He told The Athletic that he's “not where I want to be,” physically, following both IL stints. It is unknown at this time whether Buxton is going to need another trip to the IL, and if he does, it could be detrimental to the Twins' lineup, given how much his production means to the unit.

What Went Well?

Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (12) fields a ground ball. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starting pitching was solid on the trip, posting a combined 4.20 ERA in 30 innings pitched. The one critique of the starting rotation that can be made is that they did not go deep enough into games. That is a fair criticism given how the bullpen has struggled, but overall, they put out some really solid and promising performances.

Kaelen Cullpepper showed a lot of promise on the trip, which included two home runs. Since being called up, Cullpepper has posted a .907 OPS with three home runs and six RBIs in 57 at-bats. It's not the largest sample size, but Cullpepper can certainly hold his own at the position and has been a boost the Twins' lineup needed.

The season is in the balance. The sense of urgency Shelton brought will need to show up on the homestand if the Twins have any chance of salvaging the sinking ship that is their 2026 season as it stands. It's not going to be an easy task, but the Twins will need to prove they can hang with the teams in their division before they can think of making plans for October.