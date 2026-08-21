Minnesota Twins' Upcoming Road Trip Could Define Their Season

The Twins begin a six-game trip to California on Friday, taking on the San Diego Padres and the Athletics.

Going into the series against the Padres, the Twins hold a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the final AL Wild Card spot and sit just 4.5 games back in the AL Central. The division is not out of the equation for the Twins, but this road trip will define what the rest of the Twins season could look like.

Staying Consistent

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second half of the season, the Twins' lineup has actually been below league average, posting a 93 wRC+. As of late, the production has been showing up. In three of the last four games, the Twins jumped out to a first-inning lead of multiple runs. They are 2-1 in those games. It is important the Twins continue to score first in these games, as it keeps the pressure on the opposing pitching staffs and helps them get the starting pitchers out of the games faster.

The Twins are going to face the Jekyll and Hyde sides in terms of pitching staffs on this trip.

They will face the Padres, who have a solid starting staff (3.99 Fielding Independent Pitching rate) and an elite bullpen, anchored by closer Mason Miller. They will then see the Athletics, who have the second-worst pitching staff (5.10 FIP rate) in the league, in a ballpark that grades out as one of the more offense-friendly parks in the sport. The thought of Twins DH Josh Bell coming up in a big spot in Sacramento and launching one into the atmosphere probably strikes fear in the A's pitching staff.

Need to pick up Wins

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) turns the ball over to manager Derek Shelton. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is no longer the time to wait around for the Twins. Every game needs to be played to win, and it seemed that way in the manner in which Derek Shelton managed the bullpen in the Braves series, using closer Yoendrys Gómez in all three games to secure the saves when needed. While Gomez will not be able to appear in every game that requires a save from here to the end, it shows a clear sense of urgency—one that is necessary.

Going into San Diego will be tough. It’s going to be a competitive series against two wild card teams looking to gain ground in their respective divisions. The Twins had the big sweep over Atlanta, which proves they can beat any team when right, but the goal for the Twins is to not give back any of the wins they just accrued.

Going into Sacramento presents an opportunity for the Twins. The A’s are one of the worst teams in the sport, and most of the core members of their lineup have landed on the IL and are finished for the season. The A’s pitching staff, as mentioned before, is nothing short of a complete mess. With the power and tendencies the Twins lineup possesses, that is a series that the Twins need to win and could do it with some massive offensive performances along the way.

The Twins might hold a wild card spot for now, but other teams are hot behind them. The next step for the Twins is to work back to .500 and parachute from there. With six games coming up against the White Sox within the span of a week after the road trip, the division is winnable, but it all starts with a winning West Coast trip.