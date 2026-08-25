Twins Have a Walker Jenkins Decision to Make With September Approaching

It’s hard to believe, but next Tuesday is September 1, which means MLB rosters will expand from 27 players to 29. For the Twins, that means they have the chance to bring up their top prospect, Walker Jenkins, for the final month of the season.

Benefits to calling up Jenkins

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels outfielder Walker Jenkins (27) throws a ball to the infield. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season, Jenkins has torn up Triple-A, posting a .306 batting average with a .931 OPS. Jenkins has also popped 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. There is no denying that Jenkins can help the Twins' offense, and that should be in their best interest going forward. Jenkins would add a dynamic bat to the lineup who can hit for power, provide speed, and is a solid defender in the outfield.

Walker Jenkins this week: 9-for-19, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 3 SB



MLB's No. 15 prospect (@Twins) secures his fourth multihit performance in the past five games with this homer for the Triple-A @StPaulSaints. pic.twitter.com/IYgGAUfiWj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 23, 2026

Why the Twins might keep him down

Walker Jenkins (6) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Twins right now have little incentive to bring Jenkins up to the big leagues in 2026. The first reason is due to positional fit. Jenkins is an outfielder, and the Twins already have a logjam of outfielders on their MLB roster, with only three spots, and Ryan Jeffers and Josh Bell taking up the majority of the DH at-bats.

If the Twins were to call Jenkins up in a pennant race, it would be to play every game, which means the Twins would have to sit at least one core member of their lineup on any given day. When the objective is to win games down the stretch, it might not be the best choice to give a ton of at-bats to a rookie who is unproven at the major league level.

The other reason Jenkins might be kept down is a more realistic option, and it comes down to the economics of the game. Baseball is trending toward an offseason lockout, and nobody knows when, or if, we will see baseball in 2027.

Currently, Jenkins is not on the Twins' 40-man roster, which means that if he is not added, he will still be able to play minor league games in 2027. If the Twins were to add him to the 40-man roster, they could put those months of development for Jenkins at risk.

With all that being said, the objective is to win games now. The future economics of the sport should not be the deciding factor in whether the Twins make the call for Jenkins or not. He’s the top prospect in the organization and is the kind of prospect that an organization should move heaven and earth to call up and fit into their lineup. The next step for the Twins is to do so, and they will get the chance on September 1st.