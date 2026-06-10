Twins' Mick Abel Set For Triple-A Rehab Outing...Against a Hall of Famer

Wednesday's night's game between the St. Paul Saints and the Toledo Mud Hens isn't your average Triple-A contest, at least when it comes to the pitching matchup.

Starting for the home team will be future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, as the 43-year-old three-time Cy Young winner progresses towards a return to the Detroit Tigers' rotation. Verlander, who jumped straight from Double-A to the big leagues in 2005, just picked up his first career Triple-A win last week.

Starting for the visiting Saints will be Mick Abel, who is also making a rehab start as he looks to return to the Twins' rotation. Abel, who has been out since mid-April with elbow and triceps issues, could provide a big lift to Minnesota's pitching staff when he's back to full health.

Abel's injury was a tough blow for the Twins because of how well he was pitching before getting hurt. After a couple tough outings to begin his regular season, he threw 13 scoreless frames with 16 strikeouts and 3 walks over his next two starts, looking like the highly-touted young pitcher who dominated in spring training this year.

That momentum came to a crashing halt when elbow inflammation landed Abel on the IL. Then came a setback related to his triceps, delaying his return. He's now missed almost two full months but is finally taking big steps towards coming back. Last week, Abel threw 37 pitches of live batting practice and touched 97 miles per hour with his fastball. Afterwards, he said he felt great.

Now he's scheduled to throw roughly three innings and 50 pitches on Wednesday night in Toledo. Abel will need another rehab start or two after this one to keep building up his strength, but he might be on track to return to the Twins' rotation before the end of June if all goes well.

Verlander, who threw five scoreless innings in his last Triple-A outing, is closer to an MLB return. He was shut down with a hip issue after making his season debut at the end of March.

On Wednesday, Verlander will be facing a Saints team that leads all of minor league baseball with 110 home runs this season. No. 2 Twins prospect Kaelen Culpepper, who is on the verge of a promotion, leads a fearsome Triple-A lineup, even with top prospects Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez sidelined. Kyler Fedko, Hendry Mendez, Matt Wallner, Gabriel Gonzalez, and Aaron Sabato are among the other impact bats for the Saints.

The game will be free to watch for anyone who wants to tune in. It starts at 6:05 p.m. central.

You can watch tonight's game FREE on https://t.co/QGdRwzMcPc. #MNTwins fans want to see @thechosen1kc in the Major Leagues (so do we). He'll get a chance to face a future HOFer in @JustinVerlander on Major League rehab. We counter with our own Major League rehabber, @mickabel13 pic.twitter.com/at9OEdbAgi — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) June 10, 2026