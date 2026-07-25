Why Twins’ Expanding Minor League Talent Pipeline Matters to Future

Minnesota Twins fans deserve some good news. It’s starting to trickle in.

Even though they may fall short of reaching the playoffs, as Minnesota entered action on Friday, they were only four games out of first place in the AL Central Division race. The Twins were also just 2.5 games out of the final wild card berth. They were also on a two-game winning streak.

It’s not clear what the Twins will do at the trade deadline — buy, sell or a hybrid of the pair. But what can’t be disputed is that while the Major League product isn’t where Minnesota wants it to be, the minor league product is turning the organization into a prospect hot bed, and that bodes well for the team’s future.

The Twins’ Exceptional Future

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred takes a photo with Kaelen Culpepper after he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Late Thursday, the Twins Player Development account on X (formerly Twitter) tooted its own horn. Fangraphs had posted its Top 100 prospect update, and seven Minnesota prospects made the list. They were one of two American League teams with seven prospects along the Top 100 in baseball.

The list was headlined by center field prospect Walker Jenkins, who was considered the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball. Next was Minnesota’s first-round pick earlier this month, catcher Vahn Lackey, who is already so highly regarded that he came in at No. 14.

The other Twins player among the Top 50 was shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, who was Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2024 out of Kansas State. He was the first round pick the year after Jenkins, the 21-year-old who is on the verge of a promotion to the Majors.

The other four prospects were shortstop Marek Houston, catcher Eduardo Tait, starting pitcher Riley Quick and starting pitcher Kendry Rojas.

That’s an exceptional amount of young talent to build a future around. It’s a group that the Twins would be well-served to protect as the trade deadline approaches on Aug. 3.

The future could be coming soon, too. Culpepper and Jenkins are at Triple-A. Jenkins gives Minnesota a great outfield option while Culpepper has the makings of an everyday middle infielder.

While Rojas has already pitched in the Majors, Houston is at Double-A and projected to reach the Majors in 2028. Quick is also at Double-A while Tait is still at High-A more than a year after he was acquired by Philadelphia in the Jhoan Duran trade.

The Twins have a great future lined up. That’s what the rankings mean. Hopefully Twins fans won’t have to wait much longer.