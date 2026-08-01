Twins to Trade for Orioles Pitcher Dean Kremer to Bolster Rotation

For the second straight night, the Minnesota Twins are working in the evening to improve the team.

Per The Athletic (subscription required), the Twins are set to acquire starting pitcher Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles. Per MLB.com the Orioles received the Twins' No. 24 prospect, outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes.

The trade comes a day after the Twins acquired left-handed pitcher AJ Minter from the New York Mets. The Twins gave up two prospects in the deal.

Twins needed some pitching reinforcements. Earlier this month, they lost both Mick Abel and David Festa, who are expected to miss the rest of the season. Abel has been out for most of the season with right elbow inflammation and Festa is out with a right shoulder impingement after he dealt with thoracic outlet syndrome last season.

About Dean Kremer

The 30-year-old right hander is has only pitched seven games this season and is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA. Kremer has dealt with a right quad stream for most of the season and only returned to the rotation at the beginning of July.

Previous to 2026 he's won at least 10 games in two different campaigns, including the 2023 season in which he went 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA as the Orioles made the playoffs. They lost the Texas Rangers in the American League Division Series.

He pitched his last game with Baltimore on Tuesday as he took a loss against the Detroit Tigers. On normal rest he could start for the Twins on Sunday.

He has a career record of 42-44 with a 4.37 ERA after making his MLB debut in 2020. He was a 14th round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016.

The Twins rotation right now includes Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, Zebby Matthews, Connor Prielipp and Taj Bradley. Who Kremer would displace is unclear. It’s also possible the Twins use him as a long reliever or a bulk innings pitcher.

Prielipp is set to pitch on Saturday against Minnesota while Bradley will pitch on Sunday. The probables for the next series are not set.

Minnesota entered Friday’s action with a 55-55 record and 3.5 games out of first place in the American League Central, a lead held by the Chicago White Sox, who were the worst team in baseball two years ago. The Twins were also just a half-game out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

The Twins have until 5 p.m. central time on Monday to make any additional trades.