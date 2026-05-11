Twins Move Friday First Pitch Up an Hour Ahead of Timberwolves Game 6

The Twins have announced that Friday night's first pitch at Target Field against the Milwaukee Brewers has been moved up an hour. Originally scheduled for 7:10 central, the game between the Twins and Brewers will now take place at 6:10 p.m.

The adjustment has been made to alleviate potential fan congestion in the area. Across the street, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host Game 6 of their second-round series in the Western Conference playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off time has yet to be announced for that game at Target Center. It will likely depend on whether a Game 6 is necessary between the Pistons and Cavaliers, as Detroit currently leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 taking place on Monday night.

Gates at Target Field will now open at 4 p.m. CT for the Twins' Friday happy hour, where concessions will be offering $2 beers, $2 hot dogs, and $2 snacks before first pitch. There will also be a live performance by The Johnny Holm Band.

The Twins ended a six-game road trip with a pair of wins over the weekend in Cleveland. They are now 18-23 on the season and sit at the bottom of the AL Central, though they're only 2.5 games back of the Guardians for first place in the division as of Monday.

Minnesota will begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday with a three-game series against the Marlins. Friday's game against the Brewers begins a three-game weekend series against their cross-border rivals. Twins-Brewers games in either city tend to have strong crowds, as it's relatively easy for fans to make a short road trip to watch their favorite team play away from home.

Milwaukee is currently on a four-game win streak and has a 22-16 record. The Brewers have a three-game home series against the Padres this before making their way to Target Field. The Twins went 2-4 against the Brewers last season, including a June home sweep by a combined margin of 35-14. In fact, the Twins haven't beaten the Brewers at Target Field since June 2023, having lost five in a row.

Friday could be quite the sports day in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Wild are also in line to host the Colorado Avalanche in a Game 6 that night, provided the Wild win one of the next two games to extend the series to that point. If that happens, it'll be the second straight round with the Wolves and Wild hosting Game 6s while the Twins also play at home. All three teams won back on April 30.