Twins’ Next Big Signing Could Carry a Hidden Draft Cost

The Minnesota Twins are another cost to consider as they evaluate potential free-agent additions. A player who rejected a qualifying offer could require the club to surrender draft capital along with the money committed to his contract.

That makes the qualifying-offer system relevant beyond Ryan Jeffers' future. Minnesota's own decisions about departing players and its pursuit of outside help could affect different parts of the next MLB draft.

Twins On SI's payroll analysis explained why guaranteed contracts and arbitration commitments would absorb part of any spending increase. The draft penalty adds another consideration when the front office compares available players. A manageable salary does not necessarily describe the full acquisition cost.

How the Draft Penalty Works

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred with Kaelen Culpepper after the Minnesota Twins drafted him. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Under MLB's published framework, revenue-sharing recipients lose their third-highest selection and its associated bonus allocation when signing a qualified free agent. Minnesota appeared on MLB's last posted recipient list, which covers 2025-26.

The upcoming signing period therefore requires attention to the applicable classification and draft order. If the Twins remain in that category, the relevant selection would be their third-highest pick. Its round would depend on the selections they hold.

Consider a hypothetical club with a first-round selection, a Competitive Balance Round A pick, and a second-round selection. Its second-round pick would be third in that order. The example illustrates why a reference to the third-highest selection should not automatically become a reference to the third round.

Twins Daily's qualifying-offer analysis addressed that distinction and the additional draft considerations Minnesota could face.

The bonus allocation also matters. Losing a selection reduces the spending pool attached to the club's draft class. That could limit the front office's ability to negotiate signing bonuses elsewhere in the class, including deals that require more than a pick's assigned value.

These costs would not appear in the new player's annual salary. They would affect another avenue Minnesota uses to acquire and develop talent.

The Twins Should Compare the Entire Price

Minnesota Twins 2026 first-round draft pick Vahn Lackey with manager Derek Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A draft penalty should become part of the evaluation rather than automatically ending interest in a player. An established contributor could improve an important weakness enough to justify surrendering future opportunity.

The comparison becomes more useful when the club evaluates alternatives. Two players with similar projections could carry different salaries and different draft consequences. Minnesota should judge the contract alongside the value of the selection and development resources it would lose.

Jeffers introduces a separate possibility. If he received a qualifying offer, rejected it and signed elsewhere, the Twins could receive compensation. That outcome could add draft capital, but it would also leave a player to replace. The team's free-agent decisions therefore belong in the broader roster calculation.

Additional compensation could help Minnesota absorb another acquisition's cost. It would not make the departed player's production or the forfeited selection irrelevant.

The winter's final classifications and any changes under a new labor agreement would need to be reflected in the exact calculation. For now, the front office can assess candidates under the published framework while tracking those details.

The Twins should pursue the player who offers the strongest overall value. That assessment needs to include the contract, the roster improvement, and any draft capital attached to the signing.